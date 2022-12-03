Boys basketball: Demir Ashiru, Plainfield North find their groove, hold off Oswego comeback

PLAINFIELD – A talented quarterback, Plainfield North senior Demir Ashiru is accustomed to calling audibles in his fall sport.
He required one a week into basketball season.
Ashiru and the Tigers lost three-year varsity guard Drew Czarnik to a broken wrist last Saturday. Without Czarnik, expected to be sidelined 6-8 weeks, Ashiru is clearly the floor general for Plainfield North.
Ashiru took the lead Friday.
He scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half, and sparked a key second-quarter run to build a double-digit lead. The Tigers used clutch free throw shooting late to hold off an Oswego comeback for a 65-59 Southwest Prairie Conference win.
“We finally found our groove, what we work on in practice,” Ashiru said. “Losing Drew, one of our starters, was a big hit on us. But we bounced back and got the win that we needed.”
Evan Czarnik scored 15 points, Jeffrey Fleming had 13 points and 13 rebounds and Sean Schlanser had nine points for Plainfield North (4-2, 1-1), which bounced back from a 15-point loss to Yorkville on Tuesday.
Ashiru’s three-point play, and a driving, twisting scoop shot midway through the second quarter was the start of an 11-0 run that gave the Tigers a 30-19 lead that was 32-21 by halftime. He was aggressive throughout the first half, earlier scoring on a driving layup, a score in transition and a coast-to-coast layup off an Oswego make.
“He’s a great leader, a great athlete, he gets in the middle and we talked about that a lot this week, is that our guards need to put pressure on the defenses right away,” Plainfield North coach Robert Krahulik said. “He took that to heart and got in there all night.”
Max Niesman scored 19 points, Deasean Patton 13 and Jayden Riley nine points for Oswego (2-4, 1-1). The Panthers, down 11 at half, charged back to within 34-31 on a driving layup by Riley with 4:30 left in the third quarter, and had a three-point attempt for the tie miss.
Plainfield North extended the margin back to 11 on a Schlanser basket in transition, but Oswego closed to within three on a Riley driving layup midway through the fourth quarter, and cut it to four on three different occasions. Down 59-55 with 49.5 seconds left, Oswego missed a chance to close further, missing the front end of a one-and-one.
“I thought we won the second half,” Oswego coach Chad Pohlmann said. “I felt like if we got the lead we were going to win the game. Give credit to [Plainfield North]. They made shots.”
Fueling Oswego’s comeback were two talented underclassmen.
Patton, a 6-foot-5 sophomore who played freshman basketball last year, scored 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter with two three-pointers. Riley, one of two Oswego starters plagued by foul trouble in the first half, scored all nine of his points in the second half.
“Deasean was really the spark for us in the second half. He’s really talented and athletic and understands the game. When he’s locked in he can be a weapon,” Pohlmann said. “Jayden for a freshman really understands the game, has a high IQ, knows when to pass it and when to shoot it. They’re going to make some mistakes, but they definitely showed they can hold their own.”
Donovan Collins scored all eight of his points in the fourth quarter to help seal Plainfield North’s win, as did 11-for-13 free throw shooting in the fourth quarter by the Tigers over the last eight minutes.
“That’s what we work on a lot, is those late-game scenarios,” Ashiru said. “Making sure we makes those free throws and make good decisions.”