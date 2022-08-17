High school sports roundup for Tuesday, August 16: Mia Natividad paces Yorkville golfers past Sandwich

GIRLS GOLF
Yorkville 191, Sandwich 262
Mia Natividad shot a 37 to pace the Foxes to a dual meet win at Edgebrook. Laine Leonard posted a 43, Ellery Hyett a 53 and Cassidy Madden a 58 for Yorkville. Melody Goldstein shot Sandwich’s low round of 56. Georgia Vehe carded a 61, Cora Adams a 70 and Ruby Ferguson a 77.
BOYS GOLF
Mendota 177, Sandwich 182
Noah Campbell shot a 43 to pace Sandwich in a close dual with Mendota at Edgebrook. Kadin Kern carded a 44, Dino Barbanente a 46 and Nick Sullivan a 49.