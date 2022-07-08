Baseball: Yorkville Christian hires veteran coach Sean Bieterman as new head coach

Sean Bieterman has had experience building a baseball program, and has enjoyed success at every stop in a 20-year coaching career.
He looks forward to doing the same at Yorkville Christian.
Bieterman, coach at Aurora Central Catholic for the last 10 years, prior to that at Lincoln-Way Central and Driscoll and won his 400th game this past spring, has been hired as Yorkville Christian’s new head coach.
Yorkville Christian just completed its second season of baseball.
“I’m excited; I like what they are doing,” Bieterman said. “I talked to [Yorkville Christian athletic director] Aaron [Sovern] about the mission of the school, they’re passionate about their school and building programs and about taking this over. They’ve got some good players returning. I’m excited.”
It’s been a year of change for Bieterman.
The 43-year-old Villa Park resident announced in the spring that he was stepping down as Aurora Central Catholic athletic director. He bought T’s Academy in Lombard, a baseball facility that offers private instruction and travel teams.
“It’s refreshing but nerve-racking to be my own boss,” Bieterman said. “It led me to explore different opportunities in baseball.”
Bieterman’s plan was to remain on as baseball coach at ACC, but when he saw the Yorkville Christian opening he was piqued by the potential to build the program. He reached out to Sovern two weeks ago and met to discuss the vision for the program.
“To build it almost from scratch is exciting,” Bieterman said. “We’ve been through a lot of changes this year, going from education to private business. It was something that really excited me, to get to work with some kids who are passionate about athletics.”
In nine seasons at ACC, not counting the canceled 2020 season, Bieterman posted a 193-107 record. He won 20 or more games in six of eight full seasons, with two regional championships, and never had a losing season. Bieterman’s 2022 team, his last at ACC, went 25-11 and won a Class 2A regional title.
“It was difficult to leave ACC as the baseball coach. We accomplished a lot of things,” Bieterman said. “We won around 22 games a year for a decade. We came into a program that was highly unsuccessful, our coaches and players bought in and it showed dividends. I’m going to miss those kids. At the same time we’re leaving them in a good position. We won 25 games last year and they’ll have six returning starters.”
Bieterman is grateful that he can chart his own course, which has not always been the case in his career.
His first job, at Driscoll High School in Addison, he won 142 games over six seasons from 2002-2008. He led Driscoll to third place in Class A in 2006, and won a sectional title in his last season. Driscoll, though, closed its doors at the end of the 2008-2009 school year. Bieterman went on to Lincoln-Way Central, where he coached for three seasons, winning 25 games and a regional title in 2010.
“I’m excited, and my family is excited,” Bieterman said. “There are nerves in terms of change, but a lot of change in my professional career was sort of out of my control. This move baseball-wise, and my move to ACC are really the only two times that I have moved on my accord.”
Bieterman looks forward to meeting with his prospective players at Yorkville Christian, and assembling a coaching staff. Much of his staff at ACC is coming aboard with him.
“I think we’ll hit the ground running quick,” he said. “I think we’ll have a distinct advantage with fall baseball because they don’t currently offer football. Most coaches get a chance to see their kids play during the summer. This will give me a chance to work with the kids in the fall and see what I have.”