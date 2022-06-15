Softball: Record Newspapers All-Area softball team

Here is the Record Newspapers All-Area softball team.
Ellie Alvarez, Yorkville, senior, shortstop: Two-time all-conference selection, third team All-State and repeat all-area pick set single-season program record with 10 home runs this season. Alvarez, who will play collegiately at Bellarmine, batted .464 with 1.428 OPS, 12 doubles, 10 homers, 32 RBIs and 40 runs scored for 28-6 conference and regional champs.
Mia Corres, Oswego East, junior, center fielder: All-conference pick and third team All-State, Corres batted .443 and led team in on-base percentage (.529), slugging (.886) and OPS (1.415). Had one error in center field in 52 chances. Corres had 39 hits, 18 for extra bases, with 10 homers, 33 RBIs, 40 runs scored and 17 stolen bases.
Aubriella Garza, Oswego, freshman, pitcher/infielder: Garza, who also handled much of the pitching duties for Oswego, was one of the Panthers’ top hitters, batting .429 with .765 slugging percentage, 16 doubles, a triple, five homers and 32 RBIs.
Corrin Kennedy, Oswego, junior, infielder: Two-time all-conference pick batted .459 with .500 on-base percentage and had only one error in 102 chances for a .990 fielding percentage. Kennedy had 50 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, three homers, 24 RBIs, 35 runs scored and 12 stolen bases.
Lauren Koster, Yorkville, senior, second base/pitcher: Two-year varsity athlete came up big for the Foxes in middle of the season and even bigger in the postseason. Koster batted .356 with a double, homer, seven runs scored and nine RBIs. On the mound, she posted a 7-1 record with 1.12 ERA and 50 strikeouts over 50 innings.
Avery Nehring, Yorkville, senior, catcher: Four-year varsity player and all-conference pick batted .333 with .433 on-base percentage, eight doubles, a homer, 28 RBIs and 21 runs scored. Will play collegiately at Rock Valley.
Danica Peshia, Newark, sophomore, catcher/infielder/outfielder: On Newark’s first state team, Peshia hit .355 with a .441 on-base percentage, 38 hits, six doubles, one triple, eight homers, 37 RBIs and 36 runs scored, posting a .978 fielding percentage. Third team All-State pick.
Madi Reeves, Yorkville, junior, pitcher: Two-time conference Pitcher of the Year, two-time first team All-State and repeat all-area selection posted 18-4 record with 1.38 ERA and 0.775 WHIP with 249 strikeouts over 131 2/3 innings in leading Foxes to a program record for wins, conference and regional titles. Committed to Miami (Ohio).
Kodi Rizzo, Newark, sophomore, pitcher/second base: Two-time unanimous all-conference pick was two-way standout for Newark team that took fourth in Class 1A. Rizzo batted .378 with .456 on-base percentage and 34 hits with four doubles, a triple, three homers, 17 RBIs and 37 runs scored. On the mound, she posted a 10-3 record with 1.59 ERA and 130 strikeouts over 74 2/3 innings. Second team All-State pick.
Kaitlyn Roberts, Yorkville, junior, outfielder: Two-time all-conference pick and repeat all-area selection batted .412 with .491 on-base percentage as leadoff hitter and catalyst for conference and regional champs. Roberts had seven doubles, five triples, two homers, 19 RBIs, 34 runs scored and 14 stolen bases.
Morgan Robertson, Oswego East, senior, catcher: Butler commit and all-conference pick batted .469 with .523 on-base percentage and 1.231 OPS, and had 1.000 fielding percentage in 68 chances. Robertson had 45 hits, five homers, team-high 33 RBIs and 19 runs scored. Third team All-State pick.
Kaitlyn Schofield, Newark, junior, pitcher/second base: Two-time unanimous all-conference pick, first team All-State and repeat all-area selection led Newark to fourth place in Class 1A. Schofield hit .433 with .518 slugging percentage and 52 hits, 11 doubles, three triples, 10 homers, 38 RBIs and 56 runs scored. On the mound, she posted an 11-2 record with 1.15 ERA and 136 strikeouts over 85 innings.
Gracie Vlach, Oswego East, senior, infielder: All-conference pick and Carthage commit led Wolves in hitting with .486 batting average,and set program record with 23 stolen bases this season. Vlach led Oswego East in hits with 51 and in runs scored with 42 while striking out only twice. Second team All-State pick.
Ryan Williams, Newark, sophomore, shortstop/third base: Dynamic bat helped lead Newark to fourth in Class 1A in first state appearance, with tying two-run double in the seventh inning of sectional final. Williams batted .429 with .524 on-base percentage, 45 hits, 14 doubles, two triples, five homers, 38 RBIs, 45 RBIs and 15 stolen bases. Third team All-State.
Honorable Mention
Felicity Allgood, Yorkville Christian, senior, first base; Grace Allgood, Yorkville Christian, freshman, pitcher/shortstop; Kenzie Gatz, Oswego East, junior, pitcher/infielder; Taylor Kruser, Newark, junior, pitcher/shortstop; Marissa Moffett, Oswego, sophomore, outfielder; Alexis Sexton, Sandwich, junior, center fielder; Breanna Sexton, Sandwich, junior, shortstop.