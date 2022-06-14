Softball: Yorkville’s Madi Reeves, Newark’s Kaitlyn Schofield lead area All-Staters

Yorkville junior pitcher Madi Reeves and Newark junior pitcher/infielder Kaitlyn Schofield, who both led their teams to historic seasons, led area players to earn All-State honors by the Illinois Coaches Association on Monday.

Reeves, who led the Foxes to a program record 28 wins and repeat conference and regional titles, was one of 20 players named to the ICA’s Class 4A All-State First Team. Oswego East senior Gracie Vlach was named to the Class 4A Second Team, and Yorkville senior Ellie Alvarez and Oswego East junior Mia Corres and Oswego East senior Morgan Robertson were Class 4A Third Team selections.

Schofield, who led Newark to fourth place in Class 1A in its first-ever state appearance, was named to the Class 1A All-State First Team. Newark teammate Kodi Rizzo was named to the Second Team and Newark’s Danica Peshia and Ryan Williams were named to the Third Team.







