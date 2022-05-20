High school sports roundup for Thursday, May 19: Newark’s Megan Williams posts top triple jump in state prelims, leads finalists

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Newark
Newark’s Megan Williams and Kiara Wesseh both advanced to Saturday’s Class 1A state finals in their individual events, and the Norsemen also advanced their 4x200 relay at Thursday’s Class 1A preliminaries in Charleston.
Williams is in first place in the triple jump after soaring 11.28 meters, and is in fifth place in the long jump (5.15 meters). Those distances carry over to the finals. Williams also ran the third-fastest 100-meter high hurdles time of 15.12 seconds.
Wesseh ran the seventh-fastest 100 hurdles time of 15.39 seconds, and ran the third-fastest 100-meter dash time of 12.39 seconds. Wesseh also cleared 1.55 meters in the high jump.
Newark’s 4x200 relay of Addison Ness, Brooklyn Hatteberg, Williams and Wesseh ran the fourth-fastest time of 1:45.66.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Class 3A Rock Island Sectional
Defending state shot put champion Kyle Clabough of Yorkville won the shot put for the second consecutive year at sectionals with a throw of 19.14 meters and also qualified in the discus for the second straight year by taking third with a throw of 47.68 meters. Foxes’ teammate Josh Pugh continued his undefeated season in the 400-meter dash with an effort of 49.21 seconds, just off his school record run at conference, and also qualified for state with a fourth-place finish in the 200 (22.26) at Rock Island.
Oswego’s Caleb Wright won the triple jump (13.74 meters), Christian Sobecki won the pole vault (4.47 meters), Balin Doud the 1,600 (4:17.23) and Ethan Forsell the 3,200 (9:25.25). Oswego’s 4x800 relay of Braden Cardamone, Brady Nelson, Jett Breed and Doud qualified with a second-place finish in 7:55.20.
Oswego East qualified Alex Das (third, 4:18.32) and Parker Nold (fourth, 4:19.37), as well as its 4x800 relay of Das, Nold, Dhairya Trivedi and Noel Velasquez (fifth, 8:01.49).
Minooka won the team title with 110 points, with Oswego fifth (65) and Yorkville seventh (38).
BASEBALL
Oswego East 9, Plainfield North 8 (11 innings)
Josh Polubinski hit a walk-off home run in the 11th and Liam Mitchell homered twice as the Wolves won a wild one. Noah Dowler had four hits and Cody Haynes three hits.
SOFTBALL
Yorkville 5, Oswego 2
Kaitlyn Roberts went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and two RBIs as part of an eight-hit attack, and Regan Bishop and Sara Ebner both had doubles for the Foxes (25-5, 15-1) in their final conference game. Madi Reeves struck out 11 and scattered seven hits.