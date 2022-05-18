High school sports roundup for Tuesday, May 17: Madi Reeves K’s 14, Yorkville shuts out Minooka

SOFTBALL
Yorkville 8, Minooka 0
Madi Reeves struck out 14 in a four-hit shutout for the Foxes (24-5, 14-1), who solidified the Southwest Prairie Conference championship with two wins last week. Sam Davidowski and Kenzie Sweeney were both 2 for 3 each with an RBI and Sara Ebner drove in two runs.
Newark 10, Earlville 0
Kodi Rizzo struck out 10 over five innings and combined with Kaitlyn Schofield on a no-hitter at the Class 1A regional. Schofield and Ryan Williams both homered for Newark, Williams scoring three runs and driving in three, and Peyton Wohead had two doubles and three RBIs.
Richmond-Burton 5, Sandwich 2
Richmond-Burton scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to rally past Sandwich (9-15) in a Class 2A regional semifinal. Maggie Knepper struck out two over six innings, and Alexis Sexton had two hits.
Yorkville Christian 28, Chicago Tilden 0
Grace Allgood struck out seven in three no-hit innings and went 2 for 2 with three runs scored and three RBIs, and Felicity Allgood homered and scored two runs for the Mustangs, who took advantage of 20 Tilden walks.
Parkview Christian 24, Hammond Academy 3
BASEBALL
Plano 11, IMSA 1
Eric Perez was 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs and Sean Earwood struck out 10 over four innings for the Reapers (12-18).
Plainfield North 3, Oswego East 2
Cody Haynes and Eric Lewis drove in runs for the Wolves.