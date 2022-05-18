Girls Soccer: Anna Johnson’s hat trick sends Oswego past East Aurora into crosstown regional final rematch

AURORA – Anna Johnson had her knee wrapped in ice from landing on it funny in Oswego’s last conference game, but waved it off as nothing to worry about.
There’s no cooling off Johnson.
The Oswego junior has enjoyed a dazzling spring season – and Tuesday afternoon’s playoff opener was no different.
Johnson registered a hat trick with three goals, freshman Natasha Lopez chipped in two scores and sixth-seeded Oswego easily dispatched off 11th-seeded East Aurora 6-1 in the Class 3A East Aurora Regional semifinal.
The Panthers advanced to a crosstown regional final rematch with third-seeded Oswego East, who beat Plainfield South 3-0 in the first semifinal.
Johnson’s three goals Tuesday give her 39 on the season.
“I give it all to my teammates. They help me a lot and I wouldn’t be able to get the ball without them,” Johnson said. “I tried to go off last year – I had 32 goals last year – and I’m trying to keep it going. My goal is to break the school [career] record which is 80, so we’ll see. My overall goal is to help the team out as much as I can, and one of my roles is scoring goals.”
Few do it better than Johnson, who has made multiple-goal games seem routine this spring. She scored five in a game two weeks against Plainfield South.
On Tuesday, she headed in a cross from Selah Smith for a 2-0 lead less than halfway through the first half, and later scored off an assist from Alexis Melton. Johnson finished off her night with a score on a breakaway seconds after East Aurora tallied its lone goal.
Even when Johnson doesn’t finish things off, she’s at the center of activity for Oswego. The first goal of the game, in the ninth minute, Lopez rebounded a Johnson miss.
“She’s one of those players that just doesn’t stop until the 80 minutes is over. She’s going to leave everything she has on the field. We’re lucky to have her,” Oswego coach Gaspar Arias said. “She’s been the heart and soul of this team. With her on the field we feel comfortable and confident that she’ll create something for us. She is part of every goal, even if she doesn’t score, with her movement. It attracts other players. They’ll have one or two other players on her because she is so dangerous.”
Oswego (16-9-1) beat East Aurora 4-0 during the regular season, and wasted little time taking charge of Tuesday’s game with two goals in the first 20 minutes.
Smith scored Oswego’s final goal, on a penalty kick, in the game’s final minute.
The Panthers on Friday will look to reverse the result of the teams’ regular-season meeting, a 3-0 Oswego East win. In that game the Wolves scored all three goals in the first half and Johnson had several shots turned away in the second half.
“A lot of those girls, I’ve been playing against for a long time individually. When we played them before we were able to adjust but we didn’t come out strong enough,” Johnson said. “I think we need to understand what they have, learn from what we did last time and play to our strengths. We need to stay confident in ourselves and start strong.”