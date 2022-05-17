High school sports roundup for Monday, May 16: Yorkville baseball beats Oswego, clinches first SPC West title

BASEBALL
Yorkville 11, Oswego 1
Simon Skroch struck out four and allowed one run on three hits over six innings, Lorenzo Rios went 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and RBI and the Foxes (27-4, 11-2) clinched their first Southwest Prairie West title. Kameron Yearsley went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for Yorkville.
Oswego East 5, Plainfield North 4 (9 innings)
Noah Dowler struck out six and allowed two earned runs over six innings and went 3 for 5 at the plate with two RBIs and Christian Battista closed out the win. Cody Haynes, Eric Lewis and Liam Mitchell each had two hits for the Wolves.