May 11, 2022
Shaw Local
High school sports roundup for Tuesday, May 10: Plano baseball wins slugfest with Sandwich

By Joshua Welge
Plano logo

BASEBALL

Plano 15, Sandwich 9

Sean Earwood was 4 for 5 with a double, triple, three runs scored and four RBIs and Luca Schoensee was 4 for 5 with four runs scored for Plano (10-17, 5-18), which broke the game open with a six-run seventh inning. Andy Golinski was 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs for Sandwich.

Calumet Christian 19, Parkview Christian 1

SOFTBALL

Yorkville 6, Plainfield South 0

Lauren Koster threw a complete-game four-hit shutout, striking out 12, and the Foxes collected 13 hits by seven players. Ellie Alvarez and Sam Davidowski were both 3 for 4 and Sara Ebner was 2 for 4 with a two-run home run for Yorkville (22-3, 12-0).

Oswego East 11, Plainfield East 0

Morgan Robertson went 4 for 4 with a three-run homer, bases-clearing triple, two singles and six RBIs and Mia Corres hit two solo homers for the Wolves (13-10, 7-5). Mary Kate Quaid went 3 for 4 with three singles and an RBI and Kenzie Gatz pitched a one-hitter with five strikeouts.

Newark 5, Morris 4

Kodi Rizzo was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI, Ryan Williams 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Kaitlyn Schofield struck out 11 over six innings.

Parkview Christian 19, Kankakee Trinity 2

GIRLS SOCCER

Oswego 11, Joliet Central 0

Anna Johnson scored three goals and Anna Corneliusen and Kate Epstein each scored two goals for Oswego.

BOYS TENNIS

Yorkville 7, DeKalb 0

Yorkville’s Johnny Silva, Ethan Malas and Jack Anderson won singles matches and the Foxes also swept all four doubles matches.

Yorkville 5, Romeoville 1

Yorkville’s Ethan Malas and Van Keane won singles matches and the Foxes also swept the doubles matches.