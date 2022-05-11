High school sports roundup for Tuesday, May 10: Plano baseball wins slugfest with Sandwich

BASEBALL
Plano 15, Sandwich 9
Sean Earwood was 4 for 5 with a double, triple, three runs scored and four RBIs and Luca Schoensee was 4 for 5 with four runs scored for Plano (10-17, 5-18), which broke the game open with a six-run seventh inning. Andy Golinski was 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs for Sandwich.
Calumet Christian 19, Parkview Christian 1
SOFTBALL
Yorkville 6, Plainfield South 0
Lauren Koster threw a complete-game four-hit shutout, striking out 12, and the Foxes collected 13 hits by seven players. Ellie Alvarez and Sam Davidowski were both 3 for 4 and Sara Ebner was 2 for 4 with a two-run home run for Yorkville (22-3, 12-0).
Oswego East 11, Plainfield East 0
Morgan Robertson went 4 for 4 with a three-run homer, bases-clearing triple, two singles and six RBIs and Mia Corres hit two solo homers for the Wolves (13-10, 7-5). Mary Kate Quaid went 3 for 4 with three singles and an RBI and Kenzie Gatz pitched a one-hitter with five strikeouts.
Newark 5, Morris 4
Kodi Rizzo was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI, Ryan Williams 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Kaitlyn Schofield struck out 11 over six innings.
Parkview Christian 19, Kankakee Trinity 2
GIRLS SOCCER
Oswego 11, Joliet Central 0
Anna Johnson scored three goals and Anna Corneliusen and Kate Epstein each scored two goals for Oswego.
BOYS TENNIS
Yorkville 7, DeKalb 0
Yorkville’s Johnny Silva, Ethan Malas and Jack Anderson won singles matches and the Foxes also swept all four doubles matches.
Yorkville 5, Romeoville 1
Yorkville’s Ethan Malas and Van Keane won singles matches and the Foxes also swept the doubles matches.