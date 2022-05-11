Baseball: Tyler Stack ‘washes the past,’ delivers big hit as Oswego outlasts Oswego East in extra innings

OSWEGO – Tyler Stack had a day he’d rather forget at the plate through four at-bats. The junior catcher and Xavier recruit for that matter doesn’t see too many good pitches, as the most high-profile bat in Oswego’s lineup.
Given an unexpected extra opportunity, he didn’t wait to take advantage.
Stack jumped on the first pitch and lined a two-out single to center to score Chase Gerwig with the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning.
Oswego, after watching Oswego East force extra innings with two runs in the bottom of the seventh, bounced back for an 11-8 win on Tuesday to take the first two games of a three-game Southwest Prairie West series.
“It’s important to just wash the past. Every at-bat is a new one,” said Stack, who was 0-for-4 in his first four plate appearances Tuesday. “In my mind, it’s not trying to do too much in the moment. I knew that I was swinging at a lot of sliders, I kind of expected it, I sat slider first pitch and overall was trying to stay up the middle.”
Gerwig had singled with one out in the eighth and stole second. With two out Joel Johnson walked, setting the stage for Stack’s heroics that Oswego coach Joe Giarrante was glad to see, given how his big bat’s been pitched this year.
“I’m proud of him. He’s not seeing a lot of pitches to hit this year because of the nature of where he’s at,” Giarrante said. “We try to put him in the two hole to get some pitches. He’s been working bases with walks, he got an opportunity to get a big hit and he obviously produced like we expected him to. He’s a very selective hitter, and we’ve talked to him about finding that pitch and hunting that pitch.”
Trey Hernandez tacked on a two-run insurance double for Oswego, which won despite committing four errors that contributed to seven unearned Oswego East runs. Hernandez had three of the errors, but he made up for it at the plate with a homer, the late double, and three RBIs.
The game was a complete 180-degree turn from Monday’s series opener, a 2-0 Oswego win.
“These guys are young, don’t let much get to them. That’s a good thing to have in their system,” Giarrante said. “I thought if we could get a guy or two on we had a chance to score with the top rolling back.”
Oswego East trailed 8-6 going to the last of the seventh, but Dylan Kubek singled with one out for his third hit, and Zach Polubinski walked. With two outs, Mason Blanco drilled a deep drive that was unable to be corralled near the fence in left as the tying runs scrambled home.
“They had timely hits, we had timely hits. We competed the whole way. I’m proud of the guys,” Oswego East coach Brian Schaeffer said. “In those situations we keep telling the hit the ball hard, make the defense make plays. We did that today.”
The two teams combined for just two hits in Monday’s opener, but Tuesday’s was a wild see-saw affair on a steamy afternoon.
Oswego (13-9, 6-4) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the the first, but Oswego East (6-15, 3-8) came back with four runs with two outs in the second, taking advantage of back-to-back Panthers’ throwing errors, Mike Polubinski doubling in two runs for a 4-2 lead.
Hernandez and Zach Polubinski slugged homers in each half of the third before Oswego scored three in the fourth for a 6-5 lead, Gerwig doubling in a run and later scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. Zach Polubinski’s sacrifice fly tied it 6-6, but Johnson’s two-out single in the top of the sixth brought in the go-ahead run for Oswego.
“Our bats were great,” Stack said. “If we had mental errors or anything in the field it was great to see our team come back on the offensive side and wash it, show that it’s in the past and move on.”
Stack, if limited in opportunities at the plate, has done his part catching an Oswego pitching staff that’s been the backbone to the Panthers’ strong season.
“Our pitchers wouldn’t be having as dominant a season as they have without someone they can trust back there,” Giarrante said. “He’s really good back there and helped our pitchers.”
Oswego East’s loss was its ninth straight, but there is buzz for the Wolves’ next game with Wichita State commit Ashton Izzi and Vanderbilt recruit Noah Schultz both expected to pitch Thursday night at Oswego.
For Schultz, who missed time with mono, it will be his first appearance since the season opener. Schaeffer will be glad to see it, and was glad to see an offense that’s scored zero or one runs in six of its last nine games come alive Tuesday.
“We’ve been telling our guys just to be patient, we’ll get to the point where our offense is going to come alive,” Schaeffer said. “We’ve been in a lot of close games, we just haven’t been able to put the bat on the ball. Today we were able to do that.”