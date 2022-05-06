Baseball notes: Sophomore Simon Skroch, deep Yorkville pitching staff dealing aces

Simon Skroch received a quick introduction to varsity baseball last spring.
The Yorkville left-hander was up every Thursday as a freshman to make his start for the varsity team. Then he was on the roster for the Foxes’ playoff run.
“I could feel a little timid,” Skroch admitted. “Those guys were three or four years older than me. Now that I have the experience, I’m able to go at them.”
Skroch has indeed emerged as a huge part of a Foxes’ pitching staff that’s putting up downright ridiculous numbers.
He has thrown complete games in his last two starts. During that 13-inning stretch against West Aurora and Oswego East, Skroch has allowed zero earned runs on four hits with 21 strikeouts and just two walks.
“Simon, the biggest difference between last year and this, especially the last two outings is his confidence. Right now he is just oozing with confidence on the mound,” Yorkville coach Tom Cerven said. “He wants the ball and goes after hitters. He always had good stuff. Now he he has good stuff and he is attacking hitters. For sure we’ve noticed a difference in how he has handled himself on the mound. That confidence is fun to see, to be honest.”
Cerven is having fun, regardless of who he sends to the mound.
The Foxes (21-3) through 22 games have posted a miniscule 1.978 earned run average and 1.009 WHIP (walks plus hits divided by innings pitched) as a staff, with 217 strikeouts in 148 2/3 innings. Senior Michael Hilker leads the way, 5-1 with a 0.954 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 41 innings. Skroch is right behind at 4-0 with a 1.296 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 27 innings.
“It’s kind of amazing how routine [the dominant] pitching has become. You come to expect it even though you shouldn’t,” Cerven said. “No matter who it is, they take the ball, go out there and are lights out. We know LeBaron Lee has the ability to be dominant, [Connor] Corrigan maybe doesn’t have the stuff others do but he is one of the more complete pitchers in the group, Gavin Dobbels comes in and throws a stellar outing against Plainfield North. It’s been one of those years that we have an incredible amount of depth.”
Skroch said his main goal last season was to get experience cutting his teeth with the varsity. He got more experience over the summer playing high-level travel ball with ESP Red 2024.
His best pitch is his fastball that he hit 87 mph on last summer, and said his curveball is his strikeout pitch. His changeup has come along this spring as a third pitch.
“I like to attack hitters with my fastball, start them off with that, throw inside and then two-seam outside to get some whiffs,” Skroch said. “Then I back that up with my curveball. I feel like this year my control of that pitch has got a lot better. My changeup is a lot better, I can throw it in 2-2 and 1-1 counts.
“With the weather warming up a little bit I feel I’ve got looser and thrown harder, controlled my innings more.”
The forecast calls for much warmer temperatures next week, just in time for a huge three-game series for the Foxes against Minooka in a matchup of the Southwest Prairie Conference’s top two teams.
“That will be a fun one, my alma mater, top two teams currently in the conference,” Cerven said. “It will be fun to see where we stack up.”
Mello makes big return to rotation
Bryson Mello’s move to the bullpen was short-lived. His return as a starter was spectacular.
Oswego’s junior left-hander, back in the rotation Monday after a week in the bullpen, twirled a complete-game 2-0 shutout against West Aurora. Mello allowed just three hits, struck out 11, and threw 70 of his 95 pitches for strikes.
Mello found out on Saturday, two days before the game, that he was starting again.
“Going into the game, knowing I had more rest coming out of the pen the week before, my arm felt good,” Mello said. “I wanted to get our team off to a good start in the series. My fastball was working, the start of the game I was working in my fastball first, curveball was working the rest of the game, fastball inside to lefties and outside to righties was what worked.”
Mello made two appearances in his brief time in the bullpen. He was clutch in preserving a 5-4 win over Plainfield North, coming into a bases-loaded, none-out jam in the seventh and recording three straight outs. He’s had experience doing both, and is more than ready to give Oswego what it needs.
“I feel like I’m more a starter,” he said. “I used to be a reliever, but when I made the jump from 13U to 15U my coach Alex Hales made me a starter and I’ve been a starter ever since. Coach did what was best for the team last week, and coming out of the pen was what was best. The decision to put me back in the rotation, I’m fine with that too.”
Between Mello, Joey Cecola, Eddie Scaccia, Jordan Logan and the rest of the staff, pitching has emerged as a clear strength for Oswego. The Panthers allow just a tick over four runs per game.
“I feel like we give our team a chance to win, whoever is out there. We push each other, that’s what has led to our success on the mound,” Mello said. “I’ve hit the weight room to gain velocity, worked on controlling the running game, throwing my fastball, knowing where I need to locate curveballs and in what count. I feel like I’ve learned a lot in the last year.”