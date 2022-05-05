High school sports roundup for Wednesday, May 4: Sandwich’s Aubrey Cyr K’s eight in shutout of Plano

SOFTBALL
Sandwich 7, Plano 0
Aubrey Cyr struck out eight in a complete game two-hitter and Allison Olson had three hits and four RBIs for Sandwich.
Oswego 7, Plainfield East 6
Madyson Smith had a walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth and Corrin Kennedy was 4 for 5 with a double. Winning pitcher Aubriella Garza was 3 for 3 with three doubles and two walks.
Newark 12, Earlville 1
Taylor Kruser struck out 11 in a two-hitter, and Danica Peshia was 2 for 3 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs for Newark. Bri Dixon was 3 for 4 with a double, run scored and three RBIs.
Aurora Central Catholic 18, Yorkville Christian 6
Grace Allgood had a double and run scored, and Kaelia Fox had a double, two runs scored and an RBI for the Mustangs.
BASEBALL
Yorkville 6, Oswego East 1
Yorkville’s Simon Skroch struck out 11 in a complete-game two-hitter, allowing just one unearned run, and Ryan Buck, Ryan Harris, Connor Corrigan, Lorenzo Rios and Kameron Yearsley all had RBIs for the Foxes (21-3, 6-2).
Oswego 5, West Aurora 4
The Panthers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win the second straight game in the three-game series. Ethan Valles was 3 for 4 with two doubles and five RBIs. Eddie Scaccia struck out six in three innings of shutout relief, allowing zero hits.
Morris 14, Plano 0
Manny Marin and Jake Decker had the lone hits for Plano (7-17, 3-8).
Kaneland 13, Sandwich 3
Austin Marks had two doubles, a run scored and an RBI and Hunter Pavia was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Sandwich.
BOYS TENNIS
Yorkville 4, West Aurora 3
Ethan Malas and Jack Anderson won singles matches and Julian Halsey/Chase Evans and Cole Maury/Peter Standert won doubles matches for Yorkville.