High school sports roundup for Tuesday, May 3: Oswego, Oswego East, Yorkville soccer all win

GIRLS SOCCER
Oswego East 5, Plainfield East 0
Riley Gumm recorded a hat trick with three goals and assisted a fourth goal, Taylor English had a goal and an assist and Hannah Chval scored a goal for the Wolves (14-2, 9-0).
Oswego 6, West Aurora 3
Anna Johnson scored two goals and Natasha Lopez, Sarah Epstein, Gilly Young and Cam Guzman each scored one for the Panthers (11-7-1, 5-1-1). Saira Arias, Katelyn Epstein and Alex Wheeler each had assists.
Yorkville 8, Joliet Central 1
Marsden Fisher scored four goals, Aaliyah Sevilla scored two, Ava Glenn had a goal and two assists and Lexi Wasserberg scored a goal and assisted another for the Foxes.
BOYS TENNIS
IMSA 5, Yorkville 0
BOYS TRACK
Yorkville Christian
The Mustangs competed in a track meet at Sandwich. Yorkville Christian’s Luke Franklin won the 100 in 12.34 seconds, Braulio Flores was first in the 400 with a new school record of 55.05 seconds, Jeremy Loomis was fourth in the 110 hurdles with a school record time of 20.47 seconds and third in the 300 hurdles with a school record time of 50.27.