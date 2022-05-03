High school sports roundup for Monday, May 2: Bryson Mello K’s 11 in complete-game three-hitter, pitches Oswego past West Aurora

BASEBALL
Oswego 2, West Aurora 0
Bryson Mello struck out 11 in a complete-game three-hitter, and Oswego scored two runs in the top of the seventh to take the opener of a three-game series. Trey Hernandez and Troy Vosburgh both scored runs and Cade Duffin drove in one.
Yorkville 5, Oswego East 1
The Foxes (20-3, 5-2) took the opener of the three-game series.
Kaneland 10, Sandwich 1
Andrew Golinski went 2 for 3 with a double and run scored for Sandwich. Parker Violett homered as part of Kaneland’s nine-hit attack.
Morris 2, Plano 0
Morris pitcher Jack Wheeler struck out 13 in a complete-game four-hit shutout, and Morris scored the game’s lone runs in the fifth. Plano’s Christian Sloat struck out five over six innings and allowed just two hits. Sean Earwood had both of the Reapers’ hits.
SOFTBALL
Yorkville Christian 18, Chicago Hope 5
Grace Allgood went 3 for 4 with a double, homer, four runs scored and Emma Reinke went 3 for 4 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Mustangs. Ali Gajewski was 4 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs.
Yorkville 8, Plainfield Central 0
Ellie Alvarez hit a no-doubter blast to center field for her sixth home run of the year, and six separate Yorkville batters had multiple hits and five different players had an RBI. Lauren Koster threw a shutout in the circle, striking out seven while scattering seven hits for the Foxes (19-3, 9-0).
Parkview Christian 22, Christian Liberty 11
Parkview Christian had 16 hits, led by Grace Pekoc who went 4 for 4 with a triple, a double and two singles.
Rochelle 2, Sandwich 1
Maggie Knepper pitched all seven innings for Sandwich (7-8), allowing one earned run. Breanna Sexton’s solo home run accounted for the Indians’ lone run.
GIRLS SOCCER
Plano 9, DePue 3
Alexa Diaz scored two goals, Evelin Arrellano had a goal and two assists and Norah Andrade a goal and an assist for Plano.