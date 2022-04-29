High school sports roundup for Thursday, April 28: Plano’s Kaden Aguirre, Oswego East’s Kenzie Gatz throw no-hitters

BASEBALL
Plano 8, Ottawa 1
Kaden Aguirre struck out four in a complete-game no-hitter, allowing just two walks, and Mason Accidentale homered for the Reapers (7-15, 3-6). Jakob Klatt, Jake Decker and Sean Earwood all had RBIs for Plano in a four-run second inning that blew the game open.
Yorkville 4, West Aurora 2
Matt Bivens and Lorenzo Rios hit back-to-back homers in the first inning, and Connor Corrigan went the distance in a four-hitter with six strikeouts for the Foxes (19-3, 4-2) in finishing a three-game series sweep. Corrigan, Owen Ross and Michael Hilker all had doubles for the Foxes.
SOFTBALL
Oswego East 8, Plainfield Central 0
Kenzie Gatz tossed a no-hitter, one walk the lone blemish, and May Pasqualini led the offense going 3 for 5 with a single, double, triple and three RBIs for the Wolves (10-6, 5-3). Mia Corres went 2 for 3 with a single, double and an RBI.
Yorkville 7, Romeoville 0
Lauren Koster struck out five in a six-hit shutout, and Ellie Alvarez hit a two-run home run for the Foxes (18-3, 8-0). Jensen Krantz drove in two runs and Avery Nehring and Makenzie Sweeney added two runs.
Sandwich 5, Streator 3
Lily Geltz drove in two runs, and freshman Aubrey Cyr struck out six over six innings for Sandwich (7-7). Hailey Hoffman closed the game, coming into the top of the seventh with none out and runners on second and third.
Hoffman forced a pop up to center field that Alexis Sexton positioned herself perfectly behind to make the catch and throw the runner out at home with catcher Emily Gomez’s tag. Breanna Sexton added a double and Maggie Knepper a sacrifice fly for the Indians.
GIRLS SOCCER
Oswego 5, Bolingbrook 0
Anna Johnson scored two goals and Alex Wheeler, Gilly Young and Natasha Lopez added goals for the Panthers at the Naperville Inviational.