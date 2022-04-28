High school sports roundup for Wednesday, April 27: Taylor Tomblinson pitching, Yorkville bats pace big win over Joliet Central

SOFTBALL

Yorkville 19, Joliet Central 3

Winning pitcher Taylor Tomblinson struck out five and allowed only three hits, and eight separate players had hits for the Foxes (17-3) in the SPC crossover game. Sam Davidowski and Makenzie Sweeney had triples and Taylor Tomblinson and Regan Bishop had doubles.

Streator 4, Newark 2

Danica Peshia was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Kodi Rizzo struck out eight over 4.2 innings, but the Norsemen (19-3-1) were hurt by four errors. Streator broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Oswego 9, Plainfield Central 8

The Panthers won in the seventh inning in the SPC crossover.

Sycamore 2, Sandwich 0

Maggie Knepper pitched a complete game for the Indians, allowing just two runs in the first inning.

“We played an incredible game today compared to our last two, but ended up with a 2-0 loss,” Sandwich coach Mattie McGuire said. “We are so proud of how well our defense worked today since that was something we needed to bounce back from yesterday. We hit much better today than we have been as well, but unfortunately it was still not enough with hits not strung together to push runs across. This was a huge battle and great game for both teams.”

BASEBALL

Plainfield Central 4, Oswego East 0

Christian Battista struck out nine and allowed just one earned run over five innings, but the Wolves couldn’t get the offense to support. Noah Dowler had a double and Cody Haynes a single for Oswego East’s only offense.

La Salle-Peru 12, Sandwich 0

The Cavaliers scored eight runs in the first inning and went on to a five-inning win in Sandwich. Austin Marks had the Indians’ lone hit.