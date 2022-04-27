High school sports roundup for Tuesday, April 26: Anna Johnson hat trick leads Oswego soccer past Romeoville

GIRLS SOCCER
Oswego 6, Romeoville 0
Anna Johnson recorded a hat trick with three goals and Maggie Leger and Amara Loghmani combined for the shutout in goal for Oswego. Natasha Lopez, Lauren Widmer and Alex Wheeler also scored goals.
Oswego East 2, Plainfield Central 0
Anya Gulbrandsen had a goal and an assist for the Wolves. Veronica Hamilton added a goal and Riley Gumm an assist.
BASEBALL
Yorkville 11, West Aurora 1
Simon Skroch struck out 10 and allowed just one unearned run on two hits over six dominant innings, and Owen Ross had a three-run home run and four RBIs for the Foxes (18-2, 3-1). Connor Corrigan and Nate Harris had two RBIs, Ryan Harris had two doubles and Lorenzo Rios and Matt Bivens each had multi-hit games.
Plainfield North 5, Oswego 2
Luke Brown struck out 12 over five innings as the Tigers won the second game of the three-game series. Troy Vosburgh had two RBIs and Joel Johnson and Trey Hernandez each scored a run for Oswego.
Minooka 5, Oswego East 2
Noah Dowler struck out five over 4.2 innings and Carter South went 2 for 3 at the plate, but the Wolves (6-8, 3-2) were done in by errors in dropping the second of a three-game series.
Rochelle 10, Sandwich 0
Braden Alfano struck out five in a two-hit shutout for Rochelle.
Newark 7, Somonauk 1
Kankakee Trinity 15, Parkview Christian 0
SOFTBALL
Ottawa 10, Sandwich 0
Hailey Hoffman struck out three in two innings for Sandwich.
Kankakee Trinity 41, Parkview Christian 32