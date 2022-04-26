High school sports roundup for Monday, April 25: Yorkville baseball rallies past West Aurora in extra innings

BASEBALL
Yorkville 2, West Aurora 1 (9 innings)
Ryan Bivens hit a tying RBI double in the bottom of the seventh, and the Foxes (17-2, 2-1) scored the winning run with the help of two West Aurora errors. Yorkville’s Michael Hilker struck out 12 over six innings, allowing three hits and three walks. Nate Harris got the win in relief, striking out four in three no-hit innings.
Kaneland 13, Plano 3
Manny Marin had two doubles, and Eric Perez and Vinny Maye each had a double for Plano (6-14, 2-5).
Rochelle 7, Sandwich 6
Andy Golinski was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and struck out six on the mound for Sandwich.
SOFTBALL
Yorkville 11, Plainfield East 0
Madi Reeves struck out 14 in a two-hit shutout, and Ally Stancel, Lauren Koster and Avery Nehring homered for the Foxes (16-3, 6-0) in a five-inning SPC crossover win. Yorkville set the tone in the first inning when the Foxes scored five runs with two outs.
Newark 14, Somonauk 4
Kaitlyn Schofield and Kodi Rizzo homered and Ryan Williams went 3 for 4 with two doubles, four runs scored and two RBIs for the Norsemen. Danica Peshia was 2 for 3 with four RBIs.
Kaneland 9, Sandwich 0
Emily Olp had three hits and Mackenzie Hardy three RBIs for the Knights.
GIRLS SOCCER
Oswego 5, Joliet West 0
Selah Smith and Anna Johnson each scored two goals and Natasha Lopez one for Oswego.
BOYS TENNIS
Oswego 6, Yorkville 1
Oswego’s Pranav Kannan and Keegan Mottet won their singles matches, and the Panthers swept all four doubles matches. Jack Anderson was Yorkville’s lone winner.
Yorkville 6, Morris 0
Yorkville’s Johnny Silva, Ethan Malas and Jack Anderson won singles matches, and the Foxes swept all three doubles matches.
Yorkville Christian 13, Kankakee Trinity Academy 0
Grace Allgood struck out 15 in a one-hit shutout, and went 2 for 3 with a double, four runs scored and an RBI, and Felicity Allgood was 2 for 3 with a homer, double, three runs scored and four RBIs for the Mustangs.