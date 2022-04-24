High school sports roundup for Saturday, April 23: Oswego East softball gets two wins at Marengo Invite

SOFTBALL
Oswego East 11, Warren 9
Mia Corres went 2 for 3 with a three-run homer, double and five RBIs to pace a 13-hit Wolves’ attack at the Marengo Invite. Maddie Lake went 2 for 3 with two singles, an RBI, and run scored. Kenzie Gatz went 2 for 4 with two singles and an RBI.
Oswego East 19, Harlem 0
Winning pitcher Gatz went the distance in the circle, Madye Greenwood hit a three-run homer and drove in five runs and Nicole Stone hit her first varsity home run for the Wolves (7-6) at the Marengo Invite.
BASEBALL
Yorkville 10, Sandwich 0
LeBaron Lee struck out nine in three no-hit innings and Connor Corrigan struck out five in relief for the Foxes (16-2). At the plate, Ryan Buck hit a three-run homer, and Matthew Bivens and Ryan Harris had RBI doubles.
TRACK AND FIELD
Newark (Friday’s results)
Newark girls went to El Paso to compete in the Titanomachy pentathlon. Newark sophomore Kiara Wesseh won the pentathlon and set a new meet record in the process by scoring 3070 points. Freshman Addison Ness placed fourth in the same event.
Newark Senior Megan Williams competed in the “Queen of the Pit” in which the long jump distance and triple jump distance is added up. Megan became the “Queen of the Pit” by setting a new meet record for a total of 16.83 meters.
The sprint medley team of Brooklyn Hatteberg, Lindsey Hatteberg, Megan Williams and Madison Sittler placed fourth. This event features two runners each doing 100 meters, one runner sprinting the 200 meters and finishing off with the 400 meter sprint.