High school sports roundup for Thursday, April 21: Madi Reeves strikes out 21, powers Yorkville past Oswego

SOFTBALL
Yorkville 7, Oswego 0
Madi Reeves struck out 21, getting every out by strikeout, Kaitlyn Roberts slugged a two-run homer, Ellie Alvarez went 3 for 4 and Lauren Koster 2 for 2 for the Foxes (14-3, 5-0).
Newark 13, IMSA 0 (5 innings)
Kaitlyn Schofield tossed a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and went 2 for 3 with a homer, triple and three RBIs for Newark. Kailey Wohead and Danica Peshia also homered for the Norsemen, Wohead driving in four runs and Peshia scoring three runs and driving in two.
Newark 17, IMSA 0 (3 innings)
Kodi Rizzo struck out five in a three-inning no-hitter and Schofield had a double and three RBIs for Newark.
Sandwich 12, Reed-Custer 8
The Indians erased an early 5-0 deficit with a seven-run third inning, and Gianna Madrigal hit a three-run homer in the fourth for Sandwich (6-4). Alexis Sexton had four hits, Madrigal three and Gomez two hits and two RBIs for Sandwich. Aubrey Cyr, Hailey Hoffman and Maggie Knepper teamed up in the circle for the Indians.
Yorkville Christian 11, Christian Liberty 0
Grace Allgood threw a perfect game, striking out all 15 batters she faced, for the Mustangs. Felicity Allgood had a double and three runs scored.
BASEBALL
Oswego East 10, West Aurora 6
Griffin Sleyko struck out seven over six innings, scattering seven hits, as the Wolves completed a three-game sweep of the Blackhawks. Carter South, Cody Haynes and Noah Dowler each had two hits.
GIRLS SOCCER
Oswego East 2, Benet 1
Anya Gulbrandsen and Riley Gumm scored goals as the Wolves won their opening game at the Naperville Invite.
Oswego 3, Minooka 1
Natasha Lopez scored two goals and Anna Johnson one, and Sarah Epstein and Gilly Young had assists for the Panthers.
BOYS TENNIS
Yorkville 5, Plainfield North 2
Ethan Malas and Jack Anderson won singles matches and Cal Stillmunkes/Keith Stewart, Chase Evans/Julian Halsey and Cole Maury/Peter Standert won doubles matches for Yorkville.