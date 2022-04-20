High school sports roundup for Tuesday, April 19: Manny Marin’s two homers power Plano past Sandwich

BASEBALL

Plano 8, Sandwich 4

Manny Marin hit two home runs and drove in four runs to power the host Reapers (6-12, 2-3) past Sandwich. Mason Accidentale went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Eric Perez had two doubles and two RBIs for Plano.

For Sandwich, Andy Golinski had two doubles and Hector Pavia doubled and drove in two runs. Quinn Rome went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored.

Oswego East 10, West Aurora 3

Ashton Izzi struck out nine over four innings, Nathan Edders was 2 for 2 with a homer and Zack Selvig 2 for 3 for the Wolves.

Heritage Christian 12, Parkview Christian 2

SOFTBALL

Parkview Christian 13, Christian Liberty 10

Izzy Dreisilker had a two-run triple, Maddie Linden went 3 for 4 and drove in runs and Grace Pekoc had three stolen bases and struck out five in the circle for Parkview Christian, which won the first softball game in program history.

Sandwich 15, Plano 2

Breanna Sexton had a two-run homer and drove in five runs, Allison Olson went deep with a two-run homer and Gianna Madrigal had a solo shot for Sandwich (5-4, 2-2). Maggie Knepper struck out seven over five innings.

Oswego 3, West Aurora 1