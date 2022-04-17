April 16, 2022
High school sports roundup for Saturday, April 16: Sandwich boys track takes second at Hub Relays

By Joshua Welge
The Sandwich boys track and field team took second at the Hub Relays on April 16 in Rochelle.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Sandwich

Sandwich scored 94.97 points to finish second to Dixon’s 115.93 at the Hub Relays on Saturday. First-place finishers for Sandwich included the 4x800 relay of Johnny Rizzuto, Dayton Beatty, Max Cryer and Wyatt Miller (8:40.71), the 4x400 relay of Beatty, Rizzuto, Jaedon Thompson and Wyatt Miller (3:35.34), the sprint medley relay of Thompson, Simeion Harris, Rizzuto and Miller (second record 3:52.44), the 4x110 hurdles relay of Brodie Case, Sy Smith, Shaun Smith and Dylan Young (1:20.62) and Cryer in the 3,200 (10:46.70).

BASEBALL

Yorkville 7, Metea Valley 5

LeBaron Lee struck out nine over five no-hit innings, Connor Corrigan was 2 for 2 with three runs scored and Gavin Dobbels was 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Foxes (14-1).

Oswego East 13, DeKalb 3

Winning pitcher Griffin Sleyko struck out eight over five innings and Noah Dowler, Mike Polubinski, Dylan Kubek and Eric Lewis each had two hits for the Wolves.

Hall 3, Plano 2

Kaden Aguirre struck out seven over six innings, allowing three runs on three hits for Plano (5-12). Sean Earwood doubled, scored a run and drove in a run for Plano.

SOFTBALL

DeKalb 10, Sandwich 9

Aubrey Cyr hit a two-home run for the Indians.

Newark 11, Amboy 1

Kodi Rizzo threw a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and Kaitlyn Schofield had a double, run scored and two RBIs for Newark, which took advantage of seven Amboy walks.

GIRLS SOCCER

Plano 2, Indian Creek 1

Joanna Morales scored on an 18-yard shot off a pass from Norah Andrade with three minutes left for the game-winner. Yaritza Servin scored Plano’s other goal, assisted by Evelin Arellano. Ryenn Footei made eight saves in goal.

Geneva 6, Oswego 0

The Panthers dropped their semifinal game to Geneva at the Plainfield Classic after going undefeated in group play. Anna Johnson, Sarah Epstein and Maggie Leger made the All-Tournament team.