High school sports roundup for Saturday, April 16: Sandwich boys track takes second at Hub Relays

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Sandwich
Sandwich scored 94.97 points to finish second to Dixon’s 115.93 at the Hub Relays on Saturday. First-place finishers for Sandwich included the 4x800 relay of Johnny Rizzuto, Dayton Beatty, Max Cryer and Wyatt Miller (8:40.71), the 4x400 relay of Beatty, Rizzuto, Jaedon Thompson and Wyatt Miller (3:35.34), the sprint medley relay of Thompson, Simeion Harris, Rizzuto and Miller (second record 3:52.44), the 4x110 hurdles relay of Brodie Case, Sy Smith, Shaun Smith and Dylan Young (1:20.62) and Cryer in the 3,200 (10:46.70).
BASEBALL
Yorkville 7, Metea Valley 5
LeBaron Lee struck out nine over five no-hit innings, Connor Corrigan was 2 for 2 with three runs scored and Gavin Dobbels was 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Foxes (14-1).
Oswego East 13, DeKalb 3
Winning pitcher Griffin Sleyko struck out eight over five innings and Noah Dowler, Mike Polubinski, Dylan Kubek and Eric Lewis each had two hits for the Wolves.
Hall 3, Plano 2
Kaden Aguirre struck out seven over six innings, allowing three runs on three hits for Plano (5-12). Sean Earwood doubled, scored a run and drove in a run for Plano.
SOFTBALL
DeKalb 10, Sandwich 9
Aubrey Cyr hit a two-home run for the Indians.
Newark 11, Amboy 1
Kodi Rizzo threw a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and Kaitlyn Schofield had a double, run scored and two RBIs for Newark, which took advantage of seven Amboy walks.
GIRLS SOCCER
Plano 2, Indian Creek 1
Joanna Morales scored on an 18-yard shot off a pass from Norah Andrade with three minutes left for the game-winner. Yaritza Servin scored Plano’s other goal, assisted by Evelin Arellano. Ryenn Footei made eight saves in goal.
Geneva 6, Oswego 0
The Panthers dropped their semifinal game to Geneva at the Plainfield Classic after going undefeated in group play. Anna Johnson, Sarah Epstein and Maggie Leger made the All-Tournament team.