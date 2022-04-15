High school sports roundup for Thursday, April 14: Sara Ebner slugs two homers, powers Yorkville past West Aurora

SOFTBALL
Yorkville 12, West Aurora 2
Sara Ebner went 3 for 4 with two home runs, a a double and six RBIs, Katlyn Schraeder also homered and drove in two and Avery Nehring went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Foxes (11-3, 2-0). Madi Reeves got the win in the circles, striking out 11 with her 100th of the season.
Newark 17, Rochelle 1
Danica Peshia and Kodi Rizzo both homered, had two hits and drove in three runs and Kaitlyn Schofield struck out nine in five innings of one-hit pitching to power the Norsemen.
BASEBALL
Yorkville 16, Plainfield South 7
Lorenzo Rios went 4 for 5 with a double, triple and two RBIs, Owen Ross 4 for 4 with a triple, run scored and four RBIs and Connor Corrigan 3 for 3 with a double, run scored and two RBIs in a 17-hit attack for the Foxes (13-1). Ben Hixon pitched a key inning of relief to get the win as Yorkville overcame seven errors.
Rochelle 7, Plano 5
Sean Earwood and Manny Marin both had doubles in Plano’s three-run bottom of the seventh, but the Reapers’ rally came up short. Earwood was 2 for 4 with a run scored and RBI and Mason Accidentale 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI for Plano (4-11, 1-3).
GIRLS SOCCER
Oswego 4, Hinsdale South 1
Sarah Epstein and Anna Johnson each had a goal and an assist and Alexa Melton added a goal for the Panthers, who advanced to Saturday’s semifinals of the Plainfield Classic.