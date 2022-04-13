High school sports roundup for Tuesday, April 12: Madi Reeves K’s 14, hits homer to power Yorkville past Plainfield North

SOFTBALL
Yorkville 6, Plainfield North 1
Madi Reeves struck out 14 in a three-hitter, and homered at the plate for the Foxes (10-3, 1-0) in their Southwest Prairie West opener. Sara Ebner went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs and Katlyn Schraeder 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Yorkville, which scored two runs in the first inning and four more in the third to put the game out of reach.
Newark 11, Indian Creek 1
Kaitlyn Schofield went 3 for 3 with a homer, double, three runs scored and three RBIs, Taylor Kruser struck out 12 in the circle and Ryan Williams had three RBIs for Newark.
Sandwich 8, Earlville 4
Maggie Knepper pitched a complete game, striking out 11 and Breanna Sexton hit a two-run home run to provide insurance runs for Sandwich (4-3).
TRACK AND FIELD
Newark
The Norsemen competed in their first track meet of the year on Monday at Seneca. At the meet Newark’s Kiara Wesseh won the 100 with a new school record of 13.15 seconds and won the 200 with a new school record of 27.99 seconds. Megan Williams won the 100 hurdles (16.18) and Aubrey Benesh won the 300 hurdles (55.12). Wesseh also won the high jump (1.63 meters) and Williams the triple jump (10.55 meters).
BASEBALL
Yorkville 9, Joliet West 1
Simon Skroch struck out eight and allowed one run on four hits over six innings, Gavin Ross, Owen Ross and Brody Ferko each had two hits and Ross and Lorenzo Rios each drove in three runs for the visiting Foxes (12-1).
Plainfield South 8, Oswego East 4
Josh Polubinski homered and doubled for the Wolves. Nathan Edders, Dylan Kubek and Zack Selvig added hits.
Hampshire 9, Sandwich 0
Hunter Pavia went 2 for 2 with two doubles and a walk for Sandwich.