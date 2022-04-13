Baseball notes: Yorkville ace Michael Hilker dealing to start the season for 12-1 Foxes

Michael Hilker made it a priority to maintain an efficient pitch count this season and go right at opposing hitters.
That emphasis was apparent in his masterpiece Monday.
Yorkville’s senior right-hander and Wisconsin-Whitewater recruit required just 85 pitches to throw a complete-game one-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Plainfield Central, the latest outing in Hilker’s spectacular start to the season.
“Definitely pleased with that start, just because of the level of difficulty we saw in Plainfield Central,” Hilker said. “It was nice to find my groove on the mound and work through their lineup efficiently to keep guys off the bases.”
Hilker, the ace of what appears to be a very good Yorkville staff, has put up some absolutely eye-popping numbers to start his season for the 12-1 Foxes. Hilker is 4-0 with a 0.28 earned run average and 38 strikeouts with just six hits and four walks allowed over 25 innings.
“He is just a machine in terms of how he is able to replicate his mechanics and put the ball where he wants it,” Yorkville coach Tom Cerven said. “His ability to work both sides of the plate and command three pitches makes it tough on hitters. I don’t think we have stretched him out over 90 pitches and we haven’t needed to. The numbers that he is putting up on the mound, you couldn’t replicate in a video game.”
Hilker enjoyed an admirable junior season, posting a 3-0 record with a 2.42 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings. He finished off his year with a four-hit shutout of Plainfield South in the sectional semifinal.
But he saw plenty of room for growth in terms of pitching deeper into games.
“Last year I ran into a lot of problems with the pitch count, running up against the limit in the fifth or sixth inning would prevent me from finishing games,” Hilker said. “This year I’m focusing on going right at hitters, getting outs, not necessarily trying to strike everybody out, staying low in counts and not worrying about working around guys. That is one thing and I’m always working on fine-tuning my location and learning to spin off different pitches.”
How Yorkville finished last season, giving up eight runs in the seventh inning of an 11-8 loss to eventual state champ Plainfield East in the sectional final, is something that Hilker admits “lives inside of us every game” and is something the Foxes won’t forget.
It hammered home the importance of pitching, with this year’s Yorkville team appears to have in spades. Sophomore lefty Simon Skroch is a No. 2 behind Hilker teeming with potential, and senior Connor Corrigan can spot his pitches and let his defense work behind him.
Owen Ross, Nate Harris and LeBaron Lee are all good arms who have thrown minimal innings over Yorkville’s first 13 games, a testament to the Foxes’ depth.
“If we have learned anything from the past, it’s that pitching and defense wins us games. The runs will come but you have to play solid defense,” Hilker said. “It will be very exciting to see our pitching staff flex its muscles.”
Nate Harris with late heroics, hot start for Foxes
Hilker’s masterful pitching on Monday set the stage for Harris’ late heroics.
With the bases loaded in a scoreless game, Harris delivered the walk-off hit down the left field line.
“Didn’t have the best game going forward so I was just trying to go up there, forget about the past and live in the moment,” Harris said. “I tried to hunt the fastball, count ran to 3-0, worked it back to 3-2, in that situation I was looking for a fastball inner half and drove it down the left field line. It felt good.”
The big 6-foot-4 sophomore is off to a red-hot start as Yorkville’s most consistent hitter. He hit three home runs just last week and in 45 plate appearances on the season is hitting .410 with a .489 on-base percentage and five doubles, four homers, 12 runs batted in and 11 runs scored.
Harris started the season further down in the order with Cerven trying to protect his young slugger, perhaps letting him see more fastballs. But Harris’ red-hot start, and struggles of a few other hitters, has moved Harris up to third in the order of late.
“He is doing very well and adjusting to varsity pitching. It’s a big jump,” Cerven said. “He did have time on the sophomore level playing up last year, but even then going from the sophomore level to varsity level it’s a big adjustment. So far he’s been able to do that.”
Harris said he refined his swing coming into this season, putting an emphasis on hunting the fastball, staying on his back leg and keeping his weight balanced. During the summer he caught himself lunging forward and getting out front, and has since tried to keep his weight back and get his front foot down.
“That was a problem in the summer, is I was getting my foot down too late,” Harris said. “I’ve tried to fine-tune my swing, have confidence and let the rest take care of itself. I’m fortunate enough to play on a team where I can be myself no matter what happens.”
Harris said his four homers is a testament to the work he’s put in – and sitting dead red.
“Hunting the fastball – I think all my homers have come off fastballs,” he said. “I’ve become a better fastball hitter, hunt the fastball, sit back on offspeed pitches and play with confidence.”
Good early returns for Oswego pitching
Oswego coach Joe Giarrante considered his pitching staff to be fluid without any defined roles entering this season, unlike last year.
Early returns indicate pitching could be a Panthers’ strong suit.
Senior Joey Cecola and juniors Bryson Mello and Eddie Scaccia are all off to strong starts as starting pitchers, with senior Andrew Hart among those settling into a relief role.
“Our pitching has definitely kept us in ballgames this year,” Giarrante said. “Unfortunately with all the rainouts we haven’t been able to spread the ball around.”
Cecola, a lefty committed to Illinois-Springfield, got a few spot starts as a junior, but was used more often as a reliever. Giarrante said he’s pitched to around a 1.9 earned run average so far, with strong starts of one-run ball against both Benet and Waubonsie Valley.
“He’s really improved, seems a lot more comfortable and pitching with a lot of confidence,” Giarrante said. “He’s got command and really a good feel for all of his pitches. He’s coming into his own as our lead guy.”
Hart, Ryan Miller, Jordan Logan and Owen Corbett are filling out the staff coming in for relief roles.
“We don’t have any defined roles like we did last year. This year it’s more let’s see who can start and give us the most innings and figure it out from there,” Giarrante said. “Even Joey and Jordan didn’t get a ton of innings as juniors. It’s still a very young staff but they’ve done well throwing strikes and competing with pitches in the strike zone.”