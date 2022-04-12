High school sports roundup for Monday, April 11: Manny Marin’s big homer helps rally Plano at Rochelle

BASEBALL
Plano 7, Rochelle 4
Manny Marin hit a go-ahead two-run homer as the visiting Reapers scored four runs in the top of the seventh to rally for the conference win. Kaden Aguirre went 2 for 4 at the plate. Starting pitcher Sean Earwood struck out nine over five innings and Mason Accidentale worked the last two innings to earn the win in relief for Plano (4-10, 1-2).
Yorkville 1, Plainfield Central 0
Yorkville’s Michael Hilker threw a complete-game one-hitter, striking out 12, and Nate Harris had a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh for the winning run for the Foxes (11-1).
Ottawa 9, Sandwich 1
Chance Lange walked twice and scored Sandwich’s lone run and Indians’ starting pitcher Andy Golinski struck out four over five innings.
Newark 9, Indian Creek 2
Joliet West 6, Oswego East 2
SOFTBALL
Sandwich 5, Rochelle 3
Freshman Aubrey Cyr pitched the first five innings and came back in in the seventh to close out the win, striking out 10. Alexis Sexton had two hits and two RBIs for Sandwich (3-3).
Newark 11, Indian Creek 1
Kodi Rizzo struck out 13 in a two-hitter and Newark broke the game open with four runs in the second inning and four more in the fourth. At the plate KJ Friestad went 2 for 3 with a homer, three runs scored and two RBIs and Ryan Williams was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Lincoln-Way East 10, Yorkville 2
The Griffins pounded out 15 hits to beat the host Foxes (9-3). Yorkville’s Ellie Alvarez had a double in the game and both Sara Ebner and Jensen Krantz had an RBI. Madi Reeves took the loss for the Foxes, striking out six batters.
GIRLS SOCCER
Oswego 2, Waubonsie Valley 0
Anna Johnson scored two goals, one on a penalty kick and the other on an assist from Natasha Lopez for Oswego. Maggie Leger posted a shutout in goal.
Rochelle 3, Plano 2, penalty kicks
Alexa Diaz scored a goal assisted by Norah Andrade and Joanna Morales scored a goal assisted by Yaritza Servin for Plano, which lost in penalty kicks. Ryenn Footei had 13 saves in goal for Plano.