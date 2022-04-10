Baseball: Tegan Kruser, Newark hold off late Plano comeback

PLANO – Newark senior pitcher Tegan Kruser was sailing along quite nicely on the mound Saturday after taking over in relief for the Norsemen in the third inning versus Plano. Kruser needed to record just three more outs with his team up three runs in the bottom of the seventh.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy because Plano’s a very good team and a great rival of ours,” Kruser said. “It got pretty crazy in the last inning that’s for sure, but we hung on.”
Kruser ultimately earned his second win of the season on the hill as he and Newark withstood a spine tingling Reaper rally. Plano closed the gap to one with the tying run standing on third base with two out in the final inning before Kruser and company finally closed things down to capture a tense 7-6 victory Saturday afternoon on the Reaper’s home turf.
“It was a heck of a battle with Plano today and give them a lot of credit for really making us earn this win,” said Newark assistant coach Cory Davidson, who was subbing for head coach Josh Cooper due to illness. “But also give a ton of credit to Tegan (5 IP, 3 R, 5 H, 6 K, 2 BB) for coming out there relieving on the mound and getting things done for us even though we had to sweat it out down to the final pitch. I liked where his head was today and we let him work through things over the last five innings especially at the end and he didn’t disappoint us.”
Newark (5-3) got on the board with a pair of early runs in the top of the first inning to go up 2-0 against Plano’s hard-luck senior starting and losing pitcher Christian Sloat (5 2/3 IP, 7 R, 2 ER, 6 H, 6 K, 3 BB) who performed admirably but was the victim of some unfortunate defense (three errors and five passed balls) behind him.
The Reapers (3-10) tied things up 2-2 in the bottom of the frame against Norsemen junior starting pitcher Joe Martin.
Kaden Aguirre led off with a walk, stole second base, reached third on an error and then scored on an infield hit by Mason Accidentale, who would eventually score on another Newark error that evened things up after one stanza.
Plano went ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the second after Nick Serio walked, stole second, and then tallied after a two-out single by senior Sean Earwood, who celebrated his 18th birthday in style.
But the Norsemen scored three unearned runs off Sloat in the top of the third courtesy of a Plano fielding miscue and four passed balls to forge a 5-3 lead after junior Jake Kruser (two singles) dove in his second run of the game.
The Reapers then greeted Tegan Kruser’s relief stint in the bottom of the frame when senior Manny Marin (two doubles, single) led off with a two-base knock to right field and tallied quickly after senior Eric Perez stroked an RBI double to the fence in center that cut Newark’s advantage to 5-4 after three innings.
But the Norsemen would counter in the top of the sixth to plate a pair of unearned runs to go up 7-4.
Jackson Walker reached on another Plano error and one batter later, Cole Reibel singled before Martin (two singles) eventually drove both home with a two-run, two-out base hit to left.
“I knew it was an important at-bat for me,” Martin said. “We were in a close ballgame and I wanted to help give Tegan (Kruser) as much support as I could because I knew Plano might make a run at us.”
Indeed the Reapers did. After Tegan Kruser had retired six in a row entering the bottom of the seventh inning, he issued a leadoff walk to Earwood followed by a four-pitch pass to Accidentale. Marin then loaded the bases with a single to center.
One out later, Vinny Maye stroked a very unusual two-run sacrifice fly to deep right. The Newark right fielder fell down after making the catch which allowed Earwood and Accidentale to score after tagging up while Marin scampered to third on the two-base tag as well now with the tying run just 90 feet away.
But Tegan Kruser got Luca Schoensee to line out after a wicked smash that was snared by third baseman Clay Friestad which ended the proceedings in dramatic fashion in favor of the Norsemen.
“We were right there at the end, had a chance and I told the guys we gave a lot away early on,” Plano coach Nate Hill said. “Of Newark’s seven runs, only two were earned so that’s not an ideal way to win a varsity baseball game. We’ll work through it and keep trying to get better. But we never gave up today that’s for sure and I’m proud of our guys.”