High school sports roundup for Thursday, April 7: Six-run seventh rallies Yorkville baseball past Romeoville

BASEBALL
Yorkville 15, Romeoville 12
The Foxes’ six-run seventh inning completed a rally from down 11-4 after three innings to win a wild one in Romeoville. Nate Harris was 3 for 5 with a homer, double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Connor Corrigan 4 for 5 with two runs scored and four RBIs for Yorkville (9-1).
Westmont 7, Newark 4
Caden Wheeler and Lucas Pasakarnis each managed multiple hits and had doubles for the Norsemen (4-3).
SOFTBALL
Newark 12, Westmont 2
Taylor Kruser struck out 12 in the circle and Kailey Wohead and Danica Peshia both homered for Newark. Peshia and Ryan Williams each drove in three runs and Williams also scored three runs.