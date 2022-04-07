High school sports roundup for Wednesday, April 6: Oswego softball slugs six homers to beat Geneva

SOFTBALL
Oswego 24, Geneva 9
Winning pitcher Zoe Precup and Aubriella Garza each hit two home runs and Marissa Moffett and Madyson Smith each hit their first homers for the Panthers (5-0).
Oswego East 10, DeKalb 1
Nicole Stone made her varsity debut in the circle, allowing one run on four hits and striking out eight, and Morgan Robertson hit a two-run homer and went 3 for 4 with two singles and three RBIs for the Wolves (2-1). Sophomore Mary Kate Quaid went 4 for 4 with three singles, a double, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Lauren Salerno also added two RBIs, going 2 for 4.
BASEBALL
Yorkville 13, Plainfield East 4
Matthew Bivens hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the fourth inning, Connor Corrigan and Ryan Harris each had three hits and winning pitcher Simon Skroch battled through early command issues to go five innings, striking out seven, for the Foxes (8-1).
Naperville North 4, Oswego East 2
The Wolves dropped the resumption of a suspended game from the previous Wednesday.
Morris 14, Sandwich 1
Austin Marks and Taylor Adams both had two of Sandwich’s seven hits and Chance Lange scored the Indians’ lone run.
Sycamore 12, Plano 0
Kaden Aguirre had a double for the lone hit for Plano (3-9, 0-2).
BOYS TRACK
Sandwich 97, La Salle-Peru 66, Morris 63 (Tuesday)
Sandwich’s Wyatt Miller won the 800 (2:03.28), Max Cryer the 1,600 (4:58.39), Dylan Young the high jump (1.61 meters) and Jaedon Thompson the triple jump (10.63 meters).
GIRLS TRACK
Morris 93.5, La Salle-Peru 90.5, Sandwich 49 (Tuesday)
Sandwich’s Claire Allen won the shot put (11.80 meters) and discus, Molly Roberts won the 400 (1:06.85) and Joanna Rivera the 2800 (2:38.06).