A Common Misconception about Chambers of Commerce

The most common misconception about Chambers of Commerce is that they are government entities funded by taxpayer dollars. In reality, they are independent, private, non-profit organizations that are funded by members’ dues and fundraisers that they host.

Key facts about Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce funding:

We are a non-government entity. We operate independently of city, county, or federal government operations.

We are member driven. Our primary source of revenue is through membership dues paid by local businesses and professionals.

Our other revenue streams include funding from events, sponsorships, advertising, and grants for specific projects (these occasionally come from government sources for specific, community-wide initiatives like downtown revitalization).

We, like most chambers, are tax-exempt under Internal Revenue Code section 501(c)(6) as a business league, further distinguishing us from government agencies.

While we work closely with government officials and advocate for pro-business policies, we do so as an independent voice representing the business community, not as a branch of the government.

Our missions vary, but chambers tend to focus on promoting our business communities and striving to ensure future prosperity via a pro-business climate, which creates communities that residents, visitors, and investors are attracted to. We want to sustain prosperity in our community and surrounding regions, and to help local employers.

Businesses are not obligated to become a chamber member, but chambers only refer businesses that are members. This is a terrific member benefit. Businesses are welcome to join numerous chambers in their operating area, and dues are based on the size of the company.

For more information about joining the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce, please contact:

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce

25 E Jackson St

Oswego, IL 60543

Ph: 630-554-3505

http://www.oswegochamber.org/