December Financial Refresh With Fox Valley Credit Union

December is the perfect time to step back, review your finances, and take advantage of programs designed to make the next few months more manageable. Fox Valley Credit Union offers several options to support members through holiday spending, year-end planning, and long-term financial goals.

Our new Mortgage Loan Program continues to move forward, giving members another way to purchase or refinance a home with competitive rates and local service. For anyone considering a home purchase or exploring a refinance, now is a great time to get the conversation started.

The Skip-a-Pay Program returns this season as a helpful way to free up extra room in your budget. Members in good standing may defer one month’s loan payment in December or January, making it easier to manage holiday spending or unexpected winter costs. Mortgages, credit cards, and Quick Cash loans are excluded, and some conditions apply, but many members find this program especially valuable during the busiest time of year.

Our Holiday Loan Promotion offers a 12-month loan of up to $3,500 at rates starting at just 7.99 percent APR. This option provides a simple way to cover gift purchases, travel, home projects, or seasonal expenses without relying on high-interest credit sources.

Members may also benefit from our low-rate credit cards starting at 7.99 percent, offering an affordable alternative for everyday purchases. This is also an ideal time to explore auto refinancing or debt consolidation—if holiday overspending becomes a concern or if you’re paying too much interest on existing loans, consolidating debt into one manageable payment may help create a stronger financial start for the new year.

December is all about preparation and confidence. Fox Valley Credit Union is here to support you with tools that simplify spending, strengthen your budget, and help you move into the new year on solid financial footing.

