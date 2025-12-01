Shop Your Community This Holiday Season

If you are looking for gift ideas, services, or places to visit, our community has so many amazing local businesses to explore.

You don’t have to look far. Start with the Chamber website at www.oswegochamber.org and the Oswego Downtown website at www.oswegodowntown.org .

When asked where to find a product, service, or place to eat, I see people promoting businesses out of town and even in other counties. But then when a store closes in our community, they complain that the town can’t seem to keep businesses. It’s not that people can’t shop or eat outside of Oswego, and we have many Chamber members from surrounding communities, but please look to the Chamber & Downtown website first.

If we want to attract and keep our local and area businesses, we must support them. Support can come in many ways—shop, recommend, share their posts on social media, etc.

When a community doesn’t support its local businesses, it leads to a weaker economy, job losses, and erosion of a community’s unique character as money leaves the area instead of circulating within it. This can result in a decline in the downtown area, along with the loss of distinct local flavor that distinguishes the community from others. Successful local businesses tend to reinvest locally and are significant job creators.

Let’s make a pledge to check out our community and the products and services offered within. Small businesses connect and feed our communities, take care of our children, provide entertainment, and keep us healthy. Small businesses have a superpower that’s unique to them. They are the lifeblood of this country. According to the SBA, small businesses employ about half of the private workforce in the US.

I hope to run into you shopping in and around the Oswego area this holiday season. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and Happy New Year!

#SupportLocal #ShopLocal #SupportSmallBusiness #LocalLove

