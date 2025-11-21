Last-Minute Black Friday Promo Ideas for Small Businesses

Black Friday will be here before you know it! Is panic setting in? If you haven’t planned a single promotion, and the thought of missing out on the biggest shopping weekend of the year is making your stomach churn, don’t worry—you’re not alone! Here’s a last-minute game plan to salvage the season and attract customers without any marketing budget.

Black Friday Promo Timeline:

Monday—Tuesday: Brainstorming and planning

No reason to lose your cool. You can put together an awesome marketing campaign with these simple steps. Consider using AI to create your message quickly.

Identify your goal and analyze your audience. What do you want to achieve—increased sales? New customer acquisition? What are your customers’ needs and preferences, and what motivates them to buy? Draft an offer. Based on answers to #1, create an offer, such as 10% off total purchase, free gift with purchase, or deep discount on a specific product or service—or change it every hour. Craft your message.Keep it concise and compelling. Highlight the value proposition and create a sense of urgency.

Wednesday—Thursday: Get the word out!

Social Media blitz. Create eye-catching graphics with your offer and post them across all your social media platforms. Email blast. Send a personalized email to your subscribers announcing your offer. Include a clear Call To Action. Update your website. Add a banner or pop-up promoting your Black Friday/Small Business Saturday deal. In-store signage. If you have a physical store, create posters/flyers using Canva. Tell your Chamber. Communicate any specials you offer so they can share them.

On Black Friday and Small Business Saturday:

Engage and drive sales, amplify your message by re-sharing, offer exceptional customer service, create a festive atmosphere in your store, and go live on Facebook.

Keep it simple. Don’t panic, people get excited about deals. Focus on customer service and your message.

For more information, contact:

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce

25 E Jackson St

Oswego, IL 60543