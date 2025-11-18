Fox Valley Credit Union: November Highlights and Member Opportunities

As the holiday season approaches, Fox Valley Credit Union is introducing several ways to help members manage expenses, prepare for the months ahead, and plan for the future. From flexible loan options to new mortgage opportunities, November brings programs designed to make your financial goals more achievable.

Our new Mortgage Loan Program is now underway, offering members another way to finance their dream home with local service and competitive rates. While final details are still being completed, the program will provide convenient lending options backed by the trusted support you expect from Fox Valley Credit Union. More information will be available soon on our website as the program continues to develop.

Another seasonal feature is our Skip-a-Pay Program, available to members in good standing. This option allows you to defer one month’s payment in November, December, or January—perfect for handling extra holiday costs or unexpected expenses. Please note that mortgages, credit cards, and Quick Cash loans are not eligible for this offer, and certain conditions apply.

Starting November 1, members can also take advantage of our Holiday Loan Promotion, a 12-month loan starting at just 7.99% APR for up to $3,500. This short-term solution is ideal for gift shopping, travel, or winter expenses, offering manageable payments that fit your budget.

Finally, our Credit Card Program continues to provide low rates starting at 7.99%, helping you save on interest while enjoying the convenience of secure purchasing power.

November is a great time to review your financial plans and take advantage of these opportunities. Whether you’re preparing for the holidays or setting long-term goals, Fox Valley Credit Union is here to help make the season a little easier and your financial outlook brighter.

