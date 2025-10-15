Oswego Chamber of Commerce - Mastering the Art of Sharing (But Not Oversharing) on Social Media (N/A)

We all know that our audience/clients want to hear from us and get to know our business, but oversharing (or sharing inappropriate topics) comes with its own set of problems. Sharing engaging things about yourself will assist in building connections that will help you increase revenue and customer loyalty—but you must be careful what you post.

Here are some conversation starters to help your customers and potential customers get to know you and your business better:

Your favorite local spot—What’syour go-to place in town?

Morning rituals—How do you start your day? For example, “I’m 90% coffee, 10% small business owner first thing in the morning.”

Behind-the-scenes moments—What is it like being a plumber/HVAC technician/lawyer/hair salon owner, etc. Don’t be afraid to show the hard work or humor in your day. Be real.

Local events you enjoy—This is a great way to give a shoutout to another business or group. I loved going to XYZ, who else spent time there this weekend?

Your “small joys”—Life can be overwhelming. Sharing what keeps you grounded can help others feel the same.

Share the books or podcasts you areenjoying or have loved.

Pet adventures—Meet our warehouse cat. She enjoys stealing snacks and boosting morale.

Music—On repeat at the office today? What music do you listen to while working?

Hobbies and hopes—Training for your first race/marathon/ hike? What new hobby have you picked up?

Add a quick photo or video to each of these posts (your coffee mug, pet, desk etc). Visuals + captions = maximum engagement. Notice that these are quick posts that allow your customers to learn a bit about you and your company and engage back with you. Read their comments. Thank them for their feedback or sharing.

