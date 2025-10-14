Energy Efficiency: Do You Really Save Money?

The short answer is yes—energy efficiency really does save you money. While the upfront cost of more efficient appliances, systems, or home improvements can seem higher, the long-term savings are proven and significant. The team at Carmody Construction can help by replacing your old, drafty windows with new, energy-efficient ones to help you lower your monthly bills, reduce waste, and make your home or business more sustainable.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, households can save up to 25 percent on utility bills by using energy-efficient appliances and making smart upgrades. That translates to roughly $2,000 annually for the average home. Simple changes, like replacing incandescent bulbs with LEDs, can cut lighting costs by up to 90 percent. Upgrading to an Energy Star-certified refrigerator or washing machine can save hundreds of dollars over the appliance’s lifespan.

Heating and cooling costs are typically the largest energy expenses in a home, often accounting for nearly half of total energy use. New energy-efficient windows can dramatically reduce heat loss during winter and lower your energy bills. Upgrading your insulation can also make a noticeable difference.

Even small behavior changes matter. Turning off lights, using cold water for laundry, and unplugging unused electronics can chip away at energy costs. Over time, these simple habits combined with efficient upgrades add up.

Businesses benefit as well. Commercial buildings that invest in energy-efficient lighting, HVAC systems, and equipment often see a strong return on investment through reduced overhead and utility costs. Energy efficiency also increases property value and can improve indoor air quality and comfort.

So yes, energy efficiency really does save you money. Whether you’re a homeowner or a business owner, these improvements pay off month after month—while also reducing your environmental footprint. It’s a smart move for your budget and for the planet.

For more information, or to request a quote from the professionals at Carmody, please contact:

Carmody Construction, Inc.

27 Stone Hill Rd. Unit B

Oswego, IL 60543

Ph: 630-355-0002

carmodyconstructionil.com

Carmody Construction logo