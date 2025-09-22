5 Customer Loyalty Programs That Work

We always want to attract new customers, but we need to remember to build loyalty to have long-term success. Loyal customers spend more, visit more often, and refer others to you. They spend 67% more than first-time customers.

Rewards programs have been around long before the internet, and are a timeless option. Whether it is “buy 9 get the 10th free” or free appetizers after 5 lunch visits, customers love visible, tangible progress trackers. Here are five ideas to consider:

Reusable loyalty product: If you sell products or services that people buy frequently, consider creating a reusable loyalty item. Examples include a branded refillable mug where customers get a discounted drink, or a customer who comes in wearing a shirt with your logo gets a discount for being a “fan.”

Add-ons: Service businesses like salons and spas can offer free add-ons after a certain number of visits. Think a complimentary scalp massage, a product sample, free art on nails, and more. Gyms could offer branded merchandise like water bottles or guestpasses for friends.

Members-only: Members-only programs are catching on, as many customers are willing to pay a small yearly or monthly fee to have access to specials, discounts, secret sales, and events like member-only Happy Hours.

Rewarding referrals: Professional service providers can create loyalty by rewarding their clients for referrals and repeat business, like real estate agents sending home purchase anniversary gifts to clients.

Competition: Set up a competition, and the customer who refers the most friends wins a big prize. Or ask people to “check-in” when shopping and then pick one random person who does that in a certain time frame to win a prize.

You want your customers to feel seen and appreciated—and reward programs don’t have to be costly. A simple handwritten thank you card or surprise discount goes a long way.

