Manus Dental Yorkville - Time’s Running Out: Use Your 2025 Dental Benefits at Manus Dental Yorkville Before They Expire (none)

As the year winds down, it’s a great time to check in on your dental insurance—and Manus Dental Yorkville is here to help you make the most of it. Dental benefits often reset on January 1st, which means any unused coverage for the year will be lost if not used before the deadline.

If you’ve been delaying a checkup, cleaning, or follow-up treatment, now’s the time to act. Many dental plans cover two cleanings per year, along with exams, x-rays, and a portion of restorative care like fillings or crowns. If you haven’t used these benefits yet, you could be leaving valuable care—and money—on the table.

Most dental insurance includes an annual maximum, which doesn’t carry over to the next year. If you’ve already met your deductible or are close to it, scheduling treatment now could result in lower out-of-pocket costs. Postponing necessary care into the new year could mean paying more once your benefits reset.

Routine dental visits do more than just brighten your smile—they help prevent more serious problems down the road. Taking care of minor issues now can save you from discomfort, costly treatments, and time away from work or school later.

At Manus Dental Yorkville, we want to help you protect your oral health and make smart use of your benefits. Whether you’re due for a cleaning or have been waiting to complete a treatment plan, our team is ready to get you in before the calendar flips.

Appointments fill up fast at the end of the year, so don’t wait—call Manus Dental Yorkville today to schedule your visit and make sure your 2025 dental benefits don’t go unused.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, please contact:

Manus Dental Yorkville

54 W Countryside Pkwy

Yorkville, IL 60560

Ph: 630-326-5471

manusdental.com/yorkville