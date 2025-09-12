Why Fitness Matters in College: Lewis University’s Commitment to Student Wellness

At Lewis University, cultivating “a healthy mind in a healthy body” is more than just a motto. It is a foundational commitment woven into campus life through the Student Recreation and Fitness Center. The university recognizes that academic excellence is supported by physical well-being, and it offers a vibrant hub for wellness, community, and personal development.

The Student Recreation and Fitness Center is open to students, faculty and staff, alumni, spouses, and children, bringing together diverse members of the Lewis community in a shared pursuit of health and connection. Designed with clean, modern facilities, a friendly staff, and flexible hours, the center provides an accessible space for every fitness journey.

Membership includes a full facility orientation, towel and locker services, access to an equipment lending library, group exercise classes, free-weight and fitness centers, the indoor pool, and the fieldhouse. Sports gear, such as basketballs and tennis racquets, is available for checkout, with courts reservable up to 48 hours in advance.

For many students, staying active is essential to maintaining mental clarity, reducing stress, and promoting overall wellness. Whether it is unwinding after a day of classes, training with intramural teams, or finding personal time through a quiet workout, the Recreation and Fitness Center serves as more than a gym. It is a place to recharge, reflect, and re-energize.

Membership also provides a social benefit. Fitness activities often become a meeting point for making friends, forming support networks, and building community. This sense of belonging extends beyond academics and athletics, creating connections that enrich campus life.

Lewis University prioritizes student wellness, emphasizing that physical fitness enhances focus, fosters friendships, and promotes long-term health. The Student Recreation and Fitness Center offers resources, encouragement, and a supportive environment for all, from experienced athletes to beginners, to develop physically, mentally, and spiritually.

Make fitness part of your Lewis experience and discover how wellness can fuel success inside and outside the classroom.

Lewis University

One University Parkway

Romeoville, IL 60446

(815) 838-0500

www.lewisu.edu

Lewis university logo 2022