Open the Business Owner’s “Secret Menu”

Does your favorite coffee shop have a secret menu? One that is not on the board, but the regulars know how to order from?

A Chamber of Commerce is like that for business owners. You see the posted “menu” of events, like “Coffee with the Chamber,”“Business After Hours,” seminars, and ribbon cuttings. It feels…nice and useful. But it’s also the kind of list that makes you wonder if you can just network on LinkedIN and cut your own ribbon.

But the REAL VALUE? That is the stuff you only find out once you’re a member.

Here’s what the “regulars”—or members— know: The REAL value of chamber membership is on the “secret menu”—the things that don’t get listed because they aren’t packaged or sold like a product. They only happen when you attend events, get connected, and become a part of everything.

You will see it in unexpected ways:

A competitor who’s a chamber member refers you for a project they can’t take, and trusts you enough to do it right because you’re part of the chamber and they have gotten to KNOW, LIKE and TRUST you.

It’s the early warning from the chamber that a new policy or law is about to be passed by local, state or federal government that gives you ways to connect and voice your concerns.

It’s the warm introduction to a supplier that works with you because they’ve been doing business with chamber members for years.

These things happen because the chamber creates a hub, and when you are plugged in you start getting the benefits of being part of a bigger network than you could ever build on your own.

It gives you credibility. When people see your business in the chamber, they believe you are established, connected, and invested in your community. It is about proximity, relationships, timing, and opportunity. They’re things you enjoy, once you are a member.

For more information, please contact:

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce

25 E Jackson St

Oswego, IL 60543

Ph: 630-554-3505

http://www.oswegochamber.org/