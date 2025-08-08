Oswego Chamber of Commerce - Can You Join a Chamber of Commerce in a Town Where Your Business Isn’t Located?

This is a common question that many chambers of commerce get. The answer is YES! If you want to do business in a community, it is strongly suggested that you join the chamber in that community. People do business with people they know, like, and trust, and one way to earn that trust is to join the local chamber. Joining more than one increases your opportunities.

A chamber’s primary goal is to further the interests of area businesses. We encourage you to join your local chamber first—as your business grows and you want to expand outside of your local community, visit a couple of chamber events in surrounding areas and see what they offer. Every chamber has the same goal of helping and supporting its members and the local business community, but they function in their own way.

If your business has the means and resources, joining more than one chamber can yield significant advantages. Make sure you do not stretch yourself too thin, join only one new chamber at a time and take advantage of its resources before you join another.

Here are the 3 biggest advantages of joining multiple chambers of commerce:

Access to a wider range of resources and services

Increased networking opportunities because of your greater exposure

Opportunities to expand into new markets

Before you join another chamber, ask yourself these questions:

Is this chamber right for your business?

Are there networking opportunities that may be worth your time and money?

Can you get to their events and take advantage of their opportunities?

See if you are allowed to attend a couple of events before you join. This allows you the opportunity to meet other business owners and talk to them about their experiences. Do your research, including understanding the demographics of the community.

For more information about joining multiple chambers of commerce, please contact:

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce

25 E Jackson St

Oswego, IL 60543

Ph: 630-554-3505

http://www.oswegochamber.org/