Set the Pace for Fall: Lewis University’s Back-to-School Tips for Staying on Track

August signals a fresh start at Lewis University as students are heading back to class. Whether you’re a first-year student or returning to campus, now is the perfect time to establish good habits that will carry you through a successful semester and beyond. One of the most important tools for academic success is time management.

Creating a realistic schedule that includes class time, study hours, work, and personal activities can help reduce stress and prevent last-minute cramming. Using a digital or paper planner can help you stay on top of assignments and deadlines.

Another key to success is developing a daily routine. Maintaining consistent schedules for waking up, studying, exercising, and sleeping can enhance focus and productivity. It also helps your body and mind stay balanced during busy weeks. Consider choosing a study spot on or off campus that feels comfortable and minimizes distractions. Studying in the same place regularly can create a mental cue that it’s time to focus.

Building a support network is just as important as managing your time. College is a shared experience, and connecting with peers can help you stay motivated and engaged. Join a study group, get to know your classmates, or explore campus organizations to find your circle. These relationships provide both academic and emotional support, especially as the semester intensifies.

As you head back to the classroom, make sure to refresh your study strategies. Try active reading, paraphrasing material in your own words, and dividing large tasks into smaller steps. Changing your study techniques or location occasionally can also keep things engaging and boost retention.

Lastly, make time for rest, good nutrition, and self-care. A balanced routine is the foundation of academic performance. With the proper habits in place, you’ll be ready to make the most of everything Lewis University has to offer this fall.

