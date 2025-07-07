Tips for Building Business Connections

Being a member of the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce is one of the easiest and most cost effective ways to increase your business network. Networking is incredibly important because people want to do business with others who they know, like, and trust.

Some of the best networking happens outside of formal events (even though our events are lots of fun and you should check them out). Here are ways to network:

Turn conversations into opportunities. Be curious. Chat with someone while in line for coffee. Ask thoughtful questions. The conversation might turn to someone asking you about your job. If not, you might still be able to connect them to someone who can help them, and that goes a long way to build a relationship.

Support other local businesses and let them know it. Buy gifts at a local boutique. Tag your local restaurants and businesses in Facebook posts. Become someone they recognize online as a supporter, not just by purchasing from them but also by promoting them to others.

Volunteer where your ideal customers hang out. If your ideal clients are parents, volunteer at the schools. If they are runners or into fitness, sign up to help at 5k races. Help greet people at the Business Expo.

Host something low-key and useful. Host a Rise & Shine or Lunch & Learn event. Do a short Q & A on Instagram Live, do a roundtable of like-minded business owners at your business. No sales pitch – just connection and value.

Be generous with referrals. Tag businesses when you make referrals, and share their info.

Use your content as a conversation starter. Posting regularly on LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook helps people get to know you. Reach out, comment, and share—you may find a power partner you can consistently work with.

Ask for introductions. Ask someone,"I'm trying to meet more people in XYZ industry, can you introduce me to anyone you know?"

