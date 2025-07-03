What It Takes to Be Free: A Reflection on Independence and Responsibility

Every July 4th, we celebrate more than fireworks and parades—we honor the moment we, as a people, chose independence from Great Britain. The founders believed strongly in values we still cherish today: life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, and the right to have a voice in our government. Declaring independence meant taking full responsibility for our own decisions, survival, and future. That same responsibility applies to individuals, families, and communities today.

True independence isn’t just about being free from outside control—it’s about owning your actions, accepting the outcomes, and building a life based on self-awareness and accountability. Dependence means relying entirely on others and blaming them when things go wrong. Interdependence, however, is a higher level of living. It requires us to recognize our strengths, trust others, and contribute to the shared well-being of our families and communities. We all have a role, and strong families—like strong countries—are built on mutual respect, loyalty, and personal responsibility.

There’s also a cost to freedom, and it goes far beyond politics. The revolutionaries didn’t buy their freedom with money—they earned it with discipline, courage, conviction, and sacrifice. These same qualities are vital for healthy living today. Emotional and mental freedom requires self-worth, the ability to admit flaws, set goals, share, lead, follow, and prioritize. It takes tenacity, humility, and the willingness to do what’s right, even when it’s hard.

So as we enjoy cookouts, fireworks, and time with loved ones, we also honor the deeper meaning of independence. Celebrate the strength of your family, your personal growth, and the values that make freedom possible. And if you or your loved ones need support along the way, Safe Harbor Counseling is here to help. Call 630-466-8657 or visit www.safeharboril.com .

Happy Fourth of July!

Beth Plachetka, LCSW, EdD

Safe Harbor Counseling and Dr. Beth Speaks

