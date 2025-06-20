Content Topics for Your Business This Summer

Knowing what your audience wants generally stems from thinking about what problem they are trying to solve, answering a common question, entertaining your reader, showing a personal side to your business, or giving them some inspiration.

Use images, memes, and/or GIFS to keep readers moving within your content. If you create a video, include a transcript or blog post to go along with it that includes the high points.

The following are topics that might not directly relate to your business, and that’s okay. They are seasonal, relatable, and fun to produce. They will help your business because they are designed to get a lot of shares. Shine the spotlight on something your ideal customer likes to do or would benefit them, such as:

Best local road trips

The worst advice you got for a summer vacation

Best BBQ tricks

How to survive summer vacation, trips with the kids, kids home all summer, etc.

Our team rings in the best things about summer (get input from your staff). Make a fun video.

Best summer songs

Review a local attraction or activity

Create a list of day camps

Best staycation activities

Budget-friendly summer fun

Have a student going into elementary, junior high, high school or college? Tips to prepare them - and include back-to-school must-haves.

Remember these fun things: July is National Ice Cream Month, July 5 is Workaholic Day (do a post on work/life balance), August is Family Fun Month, and August 9 is Book Lover’s Day.

We have a local business who makes the best videos: they are sometimes themed around a holiday, they get the staff involved, they make people laugh, and more. Have fun with it, be creative, look to TikTok and Facebook for other ideas, and enjoy keeping your business in people’s minds.

