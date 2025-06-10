Honoring “That Dad”: The Unsung Hero of Fatherhood

As Father’s Day approaches, we often reflect on the love, protection, and wisdom fathers provide throughout our lives. At Safe Harbor Counseling, we recognize that fatherhood is not a one-size-fits-all role, but rather a journey that evolves over time. According to Dr. Beth Plachetka, LCSW, EdD and owner of Safe Harbor Counseling, fatherhood can be understood in three distinct stages: “That’s MY Dad,” “That Dad,” and “What Do You Think, Dad?”

In the first stage, “That’s MY Dad,” children see their father as a protector and provider. He is close by, keeping danger at bay and serving as a steady presence in their daily lives. This phase lays the groundwork for deeper lessons to come.

Later in life, many adult children enter the third stage—“What Do You Think, Dad?”—where they value their father’s insight and wisdom. Conversations turn to big life decisions, and guidance is sought with newfound respect.

But it’s the middle stage, “That Dad,” that truly shapes character. “That Dad” is the one who sets boundaries and holds firm to his values. He says no when necessary, even when it’s hard. He lets his children experience both the joy of success and the sting of failure. He doesn’t shield them from life’s challenges; he teaches them to face them with courage and responsibility.

“That Dad” knows when to stand behind his child in quiet support, when to walk beside them, and when to step in with guidance. He reminds us that integrity matters, that hard work is worth it, and that doing the right thing often means going against the grain.

This Father’s Day, we celebrate “That Dad”—the steady, wise, strong figure who doesn’t always seek recognition but whose influence forms the very foundation of who we become. May we honor him not just with gifts, but with the gratitude and respect his role so deeply deserves.

