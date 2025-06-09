Inexpensive Ways to Advertise Your Business

Marketing and advertising don’t have to cost a fortune. Some of the most effective ways to get your business noticed are either free or very affordable.

#1 – Partner with your Chamber of Commerce. The Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce is a marketing gem hidden in plain sight with affordable sponsorships, advertising opportunities, and the ability to host networking and educational events. We include social media shoutouts, ribbon cuttings, and business directory listings, which give exposure for your business.

#2 – Get active on social media.Figure out which platform(s) are best for your business. Create videos, behind-the-scenes posts, tutorials, or humorous content to show off your brand. Be authentic and consistent! The more you are seen by people, the more you are recognized and will stay top of mind.

#3 – Run a giveaway or contest. People love free stuff. Give away something in exchange for likes, shares, or email signups.

#4 – Use customer testimonials.Get your happy customers to give a testimonial or referral about your business. Have them leave reviews online.

#5 – Get involved in your community.Sponsor a local team, host a booth at a local event, or donate to a local non-profit. Community involvement builds trust and visibility.

#6 – Create a loyalty or punch card program. This encourages repeat business by rewarding your customers who come back. You can use digital or old-school punch cards.

#7 – Offer limited-time promotions. People have FOMO, and this creates buzz and spikes short-term interest.

#8 – Collaborate with another local business. This is one of our favorites—when two businesses work together to offer something. Our local ice cream shop just paired up with our local florist for a special promotion.

These are just a few ideas that will get you more exposure and won’t break the bank. Of course, if you can, do some advertising with your local newspaper and radio.

