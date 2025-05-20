Networking In the Summer

Summer will quickly be upon us, and that brings sun, fun, great food, and Friday afternoons after work on an outdoor deck with a cocktail. While BBQs and pool parties don’t look like networking, they can be—and that is often overlooked. View these events as relationship building first!

Always have your business cards in your pocket or in your car to grab if someone asks.

Face-to-face networking is amazing in the summer, as the weather is nice and we want to be outdoors. Schedule on-on-one meetings at establishments with outdoor seating. Make these a mid-afternoon on a Friday and call it your “last appointment.” A great place to do this is at your local golf course—take a client golfing or for lunch on the patio.

At the OswegoChamber, summer networking opportunities are plentiful. We will always host our monthly Coffees and After Hours events, but we also have Prairiefest, where you can promote your own business at a booth, or if you only have a few hours and are a Chamber member, you can sign up for a spot in the Chamber booth.

The Chamber office offers a beautiful front porch and back patio with photo opportunities for your business networking/ribbon cutting event. This is perfect for someone whose business is out of their home or in another town, but still wants to hold a ribbon cutting.

The Chamber will also host four Cruise Nights – June 18, July 16, August 20, and September 17. Chamber businesses will have opportunities to network, show off their cars, and have a booth space in the front lawn to promote their business. The golf outing is July 24, and there are opportunities to market through a sponsorship (golf is sold out).

There is always something to do in the summer to network and promote your business. Watch the Chamber website for opportunities to network and enjoy the summer!

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce

25 E Jackson St

Oswego, IL 60543

Ph: 630-554-3505

http://www.oswegochamber.org/