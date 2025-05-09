Breaking Barriers, Building Dreams: Julia Schmidt’s Story of Resilience at Lewis University

When Julia Schmidt walks across the stage in May to receive her bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Lewis University, she won’t just celebrate academic success—she’ll celebrate growth, resilience, and a future filled with new possibilities.

As a mother to a teenage son and an adoptee who grew up in the U.S., Julia’s journey hasn’t been easy. After earning her associate’s degree in 2019, she found herself stuck in retail management roles with little room to grow. The COVID-19 pandemic sparked a realization: it was time to pursue more.

Returning to Lewis University was not only about career advancement, but also about discovering her purpose. Despite battling an autoimmune disease, ocular challenges, and ADD, Julia thrived in the supportive environment, feeling recognized as both a student and a person facing real challenges for the first time.

The university’s thoughtful accommodations—like extended test times, flexibility with deadlines, and understanding of her health needs—offered her the grace and structure she had never experienced before. It was a place that allowed her to heal, grow, and truly believe in her potential again.

Now, she’s ready to give back. With dreams of entering human resources leadership, Julia wants to empower others just as she’s been empowered— “to inspire and be inspired,” as she puts it. She hopes to expand her professional network and use her degree to open doors for others navigating difficult paths.

Julia’s advice for anyone considering returning to school is simple: stay determined, manage your time, build structure, and lean on a strong support system to balance family, work, and education. For her, earning a degree is about more than career growth—it’s also about setting an example. Her proudest moment is inspiring her son, who hopes to attend Lewis University, too.

Visit lewisu.edu to discover how Lewis University can help you achieve your academic and career goals.

Lewis University

One University Parkway

Romeoville, IL 60446

(815) 838-0500

www.lewisu.edu

Lewis university logo 2022